In support of our Medallion 4.0 program, Optima Health (health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is growing and diversifying or services to our valued members. As a result, we are seeking an equally dynamic Registered Nurse to lead our Addiction Recovery and Treatment Services Team (ARTS) in Virginia Beach, VA. The ARTS Manager will lead a behavioral health team in support of providing both community health and rehab services to our valued members in the state of Virginia.Desired qualifications:*Medicaid*Behavioral Health*Treatment Services*Case Management*Leadership of multiple direct reportsThis is a full-time benefited position.

Responsible for managing and coordinating the patient care transitions program. This ensures the patient's progression through the care continuum in a manner that achieves designed clinical and financial outcomes. Participates in the system development and implementation of integration of care transitions along the continuum of care. Works in close collaboration with the multidisciplinary team, in all settings to include ambulatory, post - acute providers and health plans. Serves as mentor by role modeling a professional practice consistent with organizational goals, customer service, clinical effectiveness, and standards of care. Responsible for developing and managing the departmental budget, compliance to federal, state and regulatory requirements.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Case Management - 3 years, Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Cert Case Manager

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Master's degree preferred. For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. BLS (if in a clinical setting).