RN Manager, Behavioral Health
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management, Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
In support of our Medallion 4.0 program, Optima Health (health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is growing and diversifying or services to our valued members. As a result, we are seeking an equally dynamic Registered Nurse to lead our Addiction Recovery and Treatment Services Team (ARTS) in Virginia Beach, VA. The ARTS Manager will lead a behavioral health team in support of providing both community health and rehab services to our valued members in the state of Virginia.
Desired qualifications:
*Medicaid
*Behavioral Health
*Treatment Services
*Case Management
*Leadership of multiple direct reports
This is a full-time benefited position.
Responsible for managing and coordinating the patient care transitions program. This ensures the patient's progression through the care continuum in a manner that achieves designed clinical and financial outcomes. Participates in the system development and implementation of integration of care transitions along the continuum of care. Works in close collaboration with the multidisciplinary team, in all settings to include ambulatory, post - acute providers and health plans. Serves as mentor by role modeling a professional practice consistent with organizational goals, customer service, clinical effectiveness, and standards of care. Responsible for developing and managing the departmental budget, compliance to federal, state and regulatory requirements.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Case Management - 3 years, Leadership - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support, Cert Case Manager
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Master's degree preferred. For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. BLS (if in a clinical setting).
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New