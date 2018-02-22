MDS COORDINATOR

Sentara Healthcare
Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 22, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Coordinate the preparation and completion of the MDS (minimum data set) and its electronic transmission to state and federal agencies once approved by designated RN. Facilitate communication among interdisciplinary teams. Plan, organize, and assist with nursing functions re admissions, discharges, and util review. Support the MDS/PPS processes by monitoring resident assessment process.

Diploma - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Required: Long Term Care - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

BLS required within 90 days of hire. RAC-CT preferred

