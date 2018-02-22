MDS COORDINATOR
- Sentara Healthcare
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Feb 22, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
Job Description: Coordinate the preparation and completion of the MDS (minimum data set) and its electronic transmission to state and federal agencies once approved by designated RN. Facilitate communication among interdisciplinary teams. Plan, organize, and assist with nursing functions re admissions, discharges, and util review. Support the MDS/PPS processes by monitoring resident assessment process.
Diploma - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE
Required: Long Term Care - 3 years
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
BLS required within 90 days of hire. RAC-CT preferred