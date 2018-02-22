Coordinate the preparation and completion of the MDS (minimum data set) and its electronic transmission to state and federal agencies once approved by designated RN. Facilitate communication among interdisciplinary teams. Plan, organize, and assist with nursing functions re admissions, discharges, and util review. Support the MDS/PPS processes by monitoring resident assessment process.

Education Level

Diploma - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Experience

Required: Long Term Care - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BLS required within 90 days of hire. RAC-CT preferred