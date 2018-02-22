Sentara Home Health is seeking an experienced RN for our professional team of IV Therapy Nurses.This is a weekend position. 12 hour shifts.Work every Friday, Saturday and Sunday or Saturday, Sunday and Monday.Work the weekends and have the rest of your week off!Weekend shift differential applies to this position.BCLS required.Must have a minimum of one year recent acute care, med-surg or home health experience.BSN preferred, but will consider RN with Associate's degree or Diploma RN.All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.Sentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.Our recruiter will be happy to talk with you!

The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience

Required: Nursing - 1 year

License

Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Registered Nurse

Skills

Other

Additional experience for specialty areas may be required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

External Posting Description

