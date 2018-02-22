Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and supplies; maintains sanitation of all service areas and equipment. Follows departmental operating procedures for recipes, menus, quality, and all regulatory guidelines.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Certified Food Service Handler's Card (as required by local Health Department).