Optima Health (health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is in search of an analytical team member to join our Network Management department as an Associate Configuration Analyst. This is a full-time benefited position located Virginia Beach, VA.

The Associate Configuration Analyst is responsible for performing routine analysis and system configuration. Under general supervision will provide configuration support and project-related activities for internal and external customers, vendors, and consultants. The work responsibility is straightforward and requires limited amount of discretion and independent judgement.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Microsoft Access, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

In lieu of, identified experience (1 year technical or 1 year operational) will consider new graduates with a Bachelor¿s Degree in a business, healthcare or technical related field. In addition to the experience outlined above successful candidate must have basic planning and organizational skills with the ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks and meet agreed upon deadlines.