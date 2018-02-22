TL, ESD
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for maintaining assigned areas and equipment in clean and orderly condition to provide an appropriate environment. Provides direct service, and provides functional supervision to staff. Serves as a resource for Team Members, trains staff; provides staff with work assignments and ensures work is completed; monitors work quality and timeliness; assists in the development, implementation, and evaluation of quality improvement and customer service activities.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Service Associate - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Cert Healthcare Security Ofc
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
CHEST certification required for all existing staff by 7/31/2019. New employees hired after 8/1/2016 required to have CHEST within 2 years of hire.