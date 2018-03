You need to sign in or create an account to save

Responsible for maintaining assigned areas and equipment in clean and orderly condition to provide an appropriate environment. Provides direct service, and provides functional supervision to staff. Serves as a resource for Team Members, trains staff; provides staff with work assignments and ensures work is completed; monitors work quality and timeliness; assists in the development, implementation, and evaluation of quality improvement and customer service activities.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Service Associate - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Cert Healthcare Security Ofc

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

CHEST certification required for all existing staff by 7/31/2019. New employees hired after 8/1/2016 required to have CHEST within 2 years of hire.