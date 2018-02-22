TL, ESD

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for maintaining assigned areas and equipment in clean and orderly condition to provide an appropriate environment. Provides direct service, and provides functional supervision to staff. Serves as a resource for Team Members, trains staff; provides staff with work assignments and ensures work is completed; monitors work quality and timeliness; assists in the development, implementation, and evaluation of quality improvement and customer service activities.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Service Associate - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Cert Healthcare Security Ofc

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
CHEST certification required for all existing staff by 7/31/2019. New employees hired after 8/1/2016 required to have CHEST within 2 years of hire.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this