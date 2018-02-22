Assists the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse in implementing plans of care for emergency/minor emergency care patients. Performs patient procedures and treatments under the supervision of the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Clinical - License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One of the following is also required in addition to minimum Education: 1. EMT-B with state or national certification OR 2. Successful completion of US Military Hospital Corps School OR 3. Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory, Physical Therapy). BLS certification within 90 days of hire.