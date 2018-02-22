Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, VA is recruiting for a full-time Surg Tech to work 40 hrs./week in their main O.R.

Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Operating Room - Previous experience

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

May substitute training in operating room procedures from military or vocational training program.