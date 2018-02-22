MEDICAL ASSISTANT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Medical Doctor and Physician
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Group is seeking a Medical Assistant to work full time day shift in busy physician's office located in AFTON, VA. Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred Graduate of an accredited Medical Assistant program preferred
Perform patient care related tasks and procedures based on training, education, and competency evaluation, and as delegated by and under the direction/supervision of the Physician, Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (NP/PA), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Perform administrative duties, as appropriate.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Related - License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred Graduate of an accredited Medical Assistant program preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.