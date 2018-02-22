MEDICAL ASSISTANT

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Medical Doctor and Physician
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Group is seeking a Medical Assistant to work full time day shift in busy physician's office located in AFTON, VA. Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred Graduate of an accredited Medical Assistant program preferred

Perform patient care related tasks and procedures based on training, education, and competency evaluation, and as delegated by and under the direction/supervision of the Physician, Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (NP/PA), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Perform administrative duties, as appropriate.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
Required: Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred Graduate of an accredited Medical Assistant program preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.

