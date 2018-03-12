Occasional travel - Occasional Travel for business meetings and training

This vacancy has a mandatory education requirement (also known as a "positive educational requirement"). Therefore, you must provide documentation supporting any education claims in your application. Education must be obtained from an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Foreign Education must be reviewed by an organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Edu. For special instructions pertaining to foreign education and a list of organizations that can evaluate foreign education, see Department of Education website

Written Test-- Evidence of having successfully passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) examination or any other written test required for professional registration, by an engineering licensure in the various States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.



Specified academic courses-- Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and that included the courses specified in the basic requirements under paragraph A. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of an engineering program as described in paragraph A.



Related curriculum-- Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in an appropriate scientific field, e.g., engineering technology, physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a bachelor's degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least 1 year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance. Ordinarily there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience, e.g., in interdisciplinary positions. (The above examples of related curricula are not all-inclusive).



A preliminary background check may be completed before a new employee can begin work. Current Federal employees or other individuals with an existing completed background investigation may not be required to undergo another background check.



Only experience obtained at the time of the application will be considered; however, you can update your resume and application submission at any time during the opening period of this vacancy announcement.











Experience in translating technical engineering and nuclear plant operational data into economic terms, conditions, and priorities associated with the management of the various elements and requirements of the Standard Contract.

Experience in nuclear waste management system engineering principles and processes; nuclear facility plant design and layout, capabilities, fuel types and specifications, reactor storage systems designs, high-level waste specifications and plant operations, spent nuclear fuel transport casks and spent nuclear fuel storage systems to integrate the contractual, scientific, engineering and technical expertise for reviews of annual claims and settlement reviews related to the Standard Contract.

Knowledge of the terms and conditions of the Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982, the Standard Contract for the Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuel and/or High Level Radioactive Waste (10 CFR 961) (Standard Contract).

Skill in working with Nuclear Regulatory Commission storage of spent nuclear fuel regulations and NRC nuclear safety regulations, practices, and procedures.

Skill to evaluate engineering deficiencies or areas of improvement to the technical aspect of claim review guidance and present options and recommendations to senior management.

Ability to execute Federal legislation, policies, and guidelines, appropriate state and local requirements, and requirements concerning waste management.

Knowledge of NRC policies and national policies sufficient to enable the ability to integrate technical information and statutory reports.

A qualified candidate's online application and resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower GS grade level in the Federal Service, i.e., GS-12, directly related to the position being filled, and which has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities needed to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience for this position is defined as:Your application and resume should demonstrate that you possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs). Do not provide a separate narrative written statement. Rather, you must describe in your application how your past work experience demonstrates that you possess the KSAs identified below. Cite specific examples of employment or experience contained in your resume and describe how this experience has prepared you to successfully perform the duties of this position. DO NOT write "see resume" in your application!"Experience" refers to paid and unpaid experience. Examples of qualifying unpaid experience may include: volunteer work done through National Service programs (such as Peace Corps and AmeriCorps); as well as work for other community-based philanthropic and social organizations. Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills; and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experiences, including volunteer experience.To be considered "well qualified" you must meet all the requirements as described in this section.

Basic Requirements: A. Degree: Engineering. To be acceptable, the program must: (1) lead to a bachelor’s degree in a school of engineering with at least one program accredited by ABET; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.

OR

B. Combination of education and experience -- college-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:

1. Professional registration or licensure -- Current registration as an Engineer Intern (EI), Engineer in Training (EIT) 1, or licensure as a Professional Engineer (PE) by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico. Absent other means of qualifying under this standard, those applicants who achieved such registration by means other than written test (e.g., State grandfather or eminence provisions) are eligible only for positions that are within or closely related to the specialty field of their registration. For example, an applicant who attains registration through a State Board's eminence provision as a manufacturing engineer typically would be rated eligible only for manufacturing engineering positions.









