Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

SUPERVISION



Assistant Laboratory Director



The United States Postal Service has the following excellent and challenging employment opportunity for highly motivated and innovative individuals. Successful candidates must demonstrate through a combination of education, training, and experience the following requirements:

Knowledge of forensic science techniques, laboratory protocols, scientific methodologies, and forensic document examination procedures sufficient to conduct detailed and complex analyses and interpret the value of evidentiary items. Knowledge of evidence collection, preservation, packaging and shipment procedures sufficient to serve as a technical advisor in such matters, and to ensure evidence handling requirements are met. Ability to conduct research and prepare technical papers for publication and presentation at professional meetings. Ability to communicate orally and in writing in order to prepare reports of examination results and conclusions, and provide testimony as an expert witness before state, federal or other judicial bodies. Ability to provide training related to laboratory services, evidence collection, and field examination. Skill in the use of microscopes and optical enhancement instruments. EDUCATION REQUIREMENT Bachelor's degree in physical or biological sciences, life sciences, chemistry or a closely related field from a college or university accredited by a national or regional accreditation organization recognized and sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Education. DESIRABLE CERTIFICATION: Certification by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

BENEFIT INFORMATION: The salary will be based on previous experience, salary history, and current postal pay policies.

We offer excellent benefits including health and life insurance, retirement plan, savings/investment plan with employer

contribution, flexible spending, flextime scheduling of core work hours, annual and sick leave.



Facility Location

F & TSD Laboratory

22433 Randolph Dr

Dulles, VA 20104-1000

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS: Willingness to submit to a Tier 2 Moderate Background Investigation (MBI). This investigation

requires, among other things, completion of a questionnaire and fingerprinting for a criminal records check. The investigation may require a drug test. The successful applicant will be required to meet and maintain the requirements of this level of background investigation while holding this position.



Qualified applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening to meet the U.S. Postal Service's requirement to be drug free. Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status.