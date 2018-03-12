Occasional travel - Business Travel may be required.

A pre-placement medical examination is required.

Applicants must be able to fulfill credentialing requirements and obtain and maintain appropriate/relevant clinical privileges.

Permanent positions: Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Temporary/Term positions: One year trial period may be required.

This position may require the applicant to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance.

Work schedule may require shift work or rotating shifts (evenings, weekends and holiday).

This may be an obligated position.

This position is subject to annual seasonal influenza vaccinations.

This position is a Testing Designated Position (TDP) subject to applicant testing and random drug testing.

All Health Care Providers may be required to obtain and maintain current Basic Life Support (BLS) Training and certification.

Hepatitis B immunization may be required.

For supervisory positions, one-year supervisory probationary period required. A one-year probationary period is required if the selectee has not previously met this requirement.

Position may be designated as Inclement Weather Essential. The incumbent must make every attempt to report for work on time and/or remain on duty during severe weather conditions.

Appointment may be subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

This position may have specific initial background investigation and periodic re-verification requirements since its duties require interaction with children and youth under the age of eighteen (18) years of age on a recurring basis.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation costs may be paid if the selecting official determines the relocation is in the best interests of the government.In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document Completion of a doctoral degree in Pharmacy that is recognized by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (external link) (ACPE) or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (external link) at the time the degree was obtained.Possess licensure to practice pharmacy in a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree, Ph.D., Pharm.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job.at least one year of professional pharmacy experience which includes dispensing medication, preparing pharmaceuticals, and providing inpatient, outpatient or retail functions such as developing pharmacokinetics and pharmacotherapeutic regimens. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-11)

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Additional requirements may be determined as positions arise and will be communicated during the hiring process if you are selected.

This is a Career Program (CP) 53 position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.