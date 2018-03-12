Occasional travel - 25% or Greater -- Position may require traveling between 3 to 10 days overnight per month.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Allowable relocation expenses will be paid.

Knowledge of development and implementation of fire protection programs and strategies for nuclear and/or high risk facilities.

Knowledge of the process to design, specify, operate and maintain fire protection systems and associated components, such as fire barriers, automatic suppression systems, fire water supplies and pumps, and fire detection and alarm systems.

Knowledge of fire modeling.

Ability to work independently, as well as part of a team.

Ability to compose summary reports and letters.

Ability to communicate with senior DOE officials and their contractors.

Knowledge of NFPA codes and standards.

Knowledge of the application of model building codes such as the International Building Code to nuclear and/or high risk facilities.

Applicants must meet both the minimum education and experience qualifications as described.For the, at least five (5) years of related professional engineering experience is required. Senior journeyman level of professional engineering work involving independent analysis in engineering field(s). For the, eight (8) years of related professional engineering experience with extended training and experience demonstrated by recognized accomplishments is required. Mastery of advanced engineering principals, techniques, practices and expert level knowledge to review and assess advanced engineering topics. For the, twelve (12) years of related professional engineering experience with extended training and experience demonstrated by recognized accomplishments is required. Recognized authority in highly specialized technical area(s) and whose opinion is sought after in relation to a variety of issues concerning field(s) of expertise.The following experience is desirable to support Board safety oversight activities:

All applicants must possess a Bachelor's of science or higher degree in Mechanical or Fire Protection Engineering from an accredited college or university. Advanced degrees are preferred. For degrees in fields of engineering, Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) certification of an engineering curriculum is also required. Other information Engineering Degree and Combination of education and experience qualifications for this position can be found at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/files/all-professional-engineering-positions-0800.pdf



Foreign Education

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying. Candidates who do not submit this information may be eliminated from consideration. For further information, visit http://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Veterans. By statute, the Board has excepted service appointment authority for its Engineer positions. Under this authority, veterans' preference does not apply. Although the Board is not required to consider veterans' preference for these positions, it is committed to hiring veterans and encourages all qualified veterans to apply. If selected for the position, a DD-214 and related records will be requested to document eligibility for other benefits.



Non-Competing Appointment. You can apply for an appointment without regard to competitive procedures if you meet the basic eligibility requirements for the position and you are eligible for a special appointment authorized for disabled veterans with at least 30% disability.



ICTAP Eligibles: If you are an eligible Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) applicant, you may apply for special selection rights over other applicants for this position. Individuals who have special priority selection rights under the ICTAP must be well qualified for the position. To be well qualified, applicants must satisfy all qualification requirements for the vacant position and meet the mid-level of the crediting plan for all factors. ICTAP eligibles must submit one of the following as proof of eligibility for the special selection priority: a separation notice; a "Notice of Personnel Action" (SF-50) documenting separation; an agency certification that you cannot be placed after injury compensation has been terminated; an OPM notification that your disability annuity has been terminated; or a Department of Defense or National Guard Bureau notification that you are retired under 5 U.S.C. 8337(h) or 8456.



Male applicants born after 12-31-1959 must be registered with the Selective Service.



The Board does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, age, membership in an employee organization, or other non-merit factor.



Non-federal experience may be creditable for annual leave accrual.



Candidates may be eligible for the Student Loan Repayment Program.



Travel may be authorized for pre-employment interviewing.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Qualified applicants will be further evaluated in terms of education and experience related to the following factors:

Technical expertise and its relevance to the Board's work;

Quality of education and technical experience; and

Professional interactions and the purpose of those interactions (at what level, how often, and for what purpose; are interactions with industry representatives, the public, officials within DOE or other Federal and State/local Government agencies).