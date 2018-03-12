25% or less - Travel required to visit headquarters and field offices, attend professional conferences and meetings, and represent the Census Bureau to government and non-profit organizations, businesses, etc.

U.S. Citizenship.

Background investigation and/or security clearance is required.

One year probationary period may be required.

Incumbent may be subject to geographic mobility.

Public Financial Disclosure (SF-278 filing within 30 days is required).

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses may be paid.

To meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position, you must show that you possess all of the Executive Core Qualifications and Professional/Technical Qualifications listed. These qualifications would typically be acquired through education, senior level experience, and training which reflect progressive development and achievement in leading and managing a comprehensive program in a complex organization. An individual's total experience must demonstrate the ability to perform the duties of the position. Applicants must meet all of the qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

ECQ 1 - Leading Change: involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.Leadership Competencies: Creativity and Innovation, External Awareness, Flexibility, Resilience, Strategic Thinking, and Vision.ECQ 2-Leading People: involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflict.Leadership Competencies: Conflict Management, Leveraging Diversity, Developing Others, and Team Building.ECQ 3 - Results Driven: involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.Leadership Competencies: Accountability, Customer Service, Decisiveness, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, and Technical Credibility.ECQ 4 - Business Acumen: involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.Leadership Competencies: Financial Management, Human Capital Management, and Technology Management.ECQ 5 - Building Coalitions: involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.Leadership Competencies: Partnering, Political Savvy and Influencing/Negotiating.Fundamental Competencies: These competencies are the foundation for success in each of the Executive Core Qualifications: Interpersonal Skills, Communication, Integrity/Honesty, Written Communication, Continual Learning and Public Service Motivation.PTQ #1 - Experience that demonstrates knowledge of the statistical needs of a broad range of data users including government policy makers, statistical agencies (such as the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics), and private industry.PTQ #2 - Experience on a decennial operation or a very large-scale survey operation which demonstrates the ability to plan and manage a large-scale highly diversified program with related build-up and reduction of personnel.PTQ #3 - Experience managing a complex integrated administrative operation of national scope which demonstrates the ability to deal with a wide variety of difficult problems/issues.For detailed guidance on ECQs, applicants are strongly encouraged to review the Office of Personnel Management's Guide to Executive Qualifications at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/executive-core-qualifications/ Example ECQ statements are available at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/reference-materials/guidetosesquals_2012.pdf

Financial Disclosure: This position is covered under the Ethics in Government Act, which requires comprehensive financial disclosures from employees. The appointee will be required to file a Public Financial Disclosure Report (SF-278), within 30 days after his/her appointment, and then annually thereafter.



Qualifications Approval and Probationary Period: Persons newly selected for career appointment to the Senior Executive Service must have their executive core qualifications approved by an Office of Personnel Management Qualifications Review Board and will be required to serve a one-year probationary period.



Mobility: Individuals selected for Senior Executive Service positions may be subject to reassignment across geographical, organizational, and functional lines.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants are required to submit a narrative statement for each Professional/Technical Qualification (PTQ) and each Executive Core Qualification (ECQ) listed. If you are currently serving under a career Senior Executive Service (SES) appointment, are eligible for reinstatement into SES, or have successfully completed a SES Candidate Development Program (CDP) approved by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and had your ECQs certified by OPM, then you only need to address each PTQ, and you do not need to submit an ECQ narrative. All other applicants are required to respond to all ECQs and PTQs, addressing each ECQ and PTQ separately. Please give a complete and detailed answer for each qualification. Please keep in mind each ECQ and PTQ are unique qualifications. Therefore, duplicate responses are not sufficient in determining if you meet that specific qualification.



Please review the complete guide to writing executive qualifications at www.opm.gov/ses and use the Challenge, Context, Action, Result (CCAR) model to develop your statements.



Do not enter "Refer to Resume" to explain your answer. Applications directing the reader to search within the application or to "See Resume" are considered incomplete and WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. Failure to submit a narrative statement or address any of the ECQs and/or PTQs is also considered incomplete and WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. As a result, you will be rated as "INCOMPLETE".



Qualified applicants will be evaluated by an Executive Resources Board (ERB) rating panel of senior managers to determine the degree to which they possess the executive core and professional/technical qualifications, and best qualified candidates may undergo an interview and a reference check. The ERB rating panel will make recommendations on best qualified candidates to the selecting official. Applicants will be evaluated on the quality and extent of their total accomplishments, experience, the ECQs, and the PTQs.

