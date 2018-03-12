Occasional travel - Overnight travel is rare; generally, only in conjunction with attending out of town training or conferences.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

OTHER EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

U.S. Citizenship or National.

Criminal History Records Check and Fingerprinting.

Secret Security Clearance.

This is a drug testing designated position, a pre-employment drug screening will be required.

Resume and/or Supporting Documents (see How to Apply).

Full performance level is HS-14. Requirements of position stated in Key Requirements section.

Undergraduate degree; 24 semester hrs of accounting; may incl. 6 semester hrs in business law.



Applicable master's degree plus certification, or 2 certifications (Qualifying certifications incl. CPA, CIA, CFE, CISA, CISSP, PMP, CGAP, CGFM, MCSE, and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt).

See "Benefits of Working at the U.S. House of Representatives" in the OTHER INFORMATION section.



The Office of Inspector General, U.S. House of Representatives, participates in the following Federal benefits programs shown on the OPM websites below:



Health Insurance: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/plan-information/plans/



Dental and Vision: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/dental-vision/



Flexible Spending Accounts: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/flexible-spending-accounts/



Life Insurance: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/life-insurance/



Long-term Care: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/long-term-care/



Additionally, employees may participate in the Thrift Savings Plan. https://www.tsp.gov/index.html



Benefits of Working at the U.S. House of Representatives:



1. General Benefits - U.S. House of Representatives staff are eligible to participate in the various employee benefits plans (e.g. Thrift Savings Plan, Federal Employees Health Benefits, Federal Employees Life Insurance, etc.) to which other federal employees are entitled.



2. Leave Accumulation - Prior federal service and work experience in a related field are considered when calculating an employee's rate of leave accumulation. (The Inspector General has the discretion to grant credit to new employees, for leave accrual purposes, for prior related non-federal work experience). All employees accumulate 12 days of sick leave per year regardless of length of prior federal or non-federal service. Annual Leave is calculated as follows:

Less than 3 years of service/experience = 12 days annual leave per year.

Between 3 years and 6 years of service/experience = 18 days annual leave per year.

6 or more years of service/experience = 24 days annual leave per year.

3. Federal Retirement - The U.S. House of Representatives participates in the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) and the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS).4. Student Loan Repayment Program - Employees can be reimbursed for up to $10,000 per year (with a maximum of $60,000 in total) for federally backed student loans.5. Gym Membership - House employees are eligible for discounted memberships to "Gold's Gym" and to the House Fitness Center.6. On-site Day Care facility.7. Flexible work schedule.8. Eligibility for either free, on-site parking or an amount up to the DOT monthly limit in mass transit benefits. Read more

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Candidates whose resumes illustrate they possess knowledge and experience in the following areas and professional certifications will be considered: