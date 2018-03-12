Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoPhysical Requirements: The work is primarily sedentary. It may require some lifting (10-20 lbs.) occasionally. Reaching above shoulder; Frequent keyboarding (4-7 hours per day); Sitting (4-7 hours per day); Walking up to 6 hours per day); Standing (up to 8 hours per day); Infrequent climbing/descending of stairs; Some bending; Ability for rapid mental and muscular coordination simultaneously; Correctable near sighted and far sighted vision; Hearing Aid permitted.Selected applicants will be required to complete an online onboarding processBasic Requirements:United States Citizenship: Non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy.Education: Hold a master's degree in mental health counseling, or a related field, from a program accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP). Examples of related mental health counseling fields include, but are not limited to, Addiction Counseling; Community Counseling; Gerontology Counseling; Marital, Couple, and Family Counseling; and Marriage and Family Therapy. A doctoral degree in mental health counseling may not be substituted for the master's degree in mental health counseling.Licensure: Persons hired or reassigned to LPMHC positions in the GS-101 series in VHA must hold a full, current, and unrestricted license to independently practice mental health counseling, which includes diagnosis and treatment.Loss of Licensure. Once licensed, LPMHCs must maintain a full, valid, and unrestricted license to independently practice mental health counseling, which includes diagnosis and treatment. Loss of licensure will result in removal from the GS-101 LPMHC occupation and may result in termination of employment.English Language Proficiency: LPMHCs must be proficient in spoken and written English in accordance with VA Handbook 5005, part II, chapter 3, section A, paragraph 3j.Preferred Experience:Working knowledge of military and veteran issues, particularly with PTSD and combat stress.Minimum of two (2) years of experience working with and assisting military and veteran's population.Minimum of two (2) years of experience assisting military or veteran populations in support of development and readjustment.Public speaking skills.Grade Determinations: GS-11 Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (Full Performance Level) - Experience, Education, and Licensure. In addition to the basic requirements, candidates must have at least 1 year of post-master's degree mental health counseling experience; OR In addition to the basic requirements, a doctoral degree in mental health counseling, or a related field may be substituted for the required 1 year of professional mental health counseling experience. In addition to meeting the KSAs for the GS-9 level, the candidate must demonstrate the KSAs below:1. Ability to make professional evaluations, decisions, and recommendation for treatment planning and implementation.2. Advanced knowledge and mastery of the fundamentals of the counseling process which includes defining patient/family problems and maintaining an effective counseling relationship.3. Ability to provide subject matter consultation to colleagues and students on the counseling process within various specialty areas, build on the foundation of competence through regular meetings and discussions to explain assignments, review progress of cases and confer about the counseling perspectives and orientation.4. Ability to provide complex crisis intervention and stabilization to patients who are in psychological distress.5. Ability to establish goals/treatment through a collaborative process with the patient utilizing advanced counseling skills, including evidenced-based practices and screening/assessment.6. Ability to use a wide variety of individual, group, or familial counseling interventions; demonstrates sensitivity to diversity and possesses multicultural counseling skills.7. Ability to fully utilize the current DSM in making diagnoses and formulation of treatment goals and application of appropriate clinical intervention using professional counseling practices.8. Ability to develop and deliver psycho-education groups that include life skills, family support, and community integration.11References: VA Handbook 5005/42 Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor Qualification Standard Appendix G43.The full performance level of this vacancy is GS-11. The actual grade at which an applicant may be selected for this vacancy is a GS11

