Administrative Assistant - Office of Risk Management

Georgetown University maintains a comprehensive program of insurance and self-insurance to address a variety of exposures. The Office of Risk Management is responsible for evaluating loss exposures and arranging appropriate insurance coverage to protect the University's financial assets.

The Administrative Assistant prepares and maintains risk management and insurance documents such as applications, schedules, and claims data, administering financial transactions related to risk management. S/he supports the Associate Vice President and the Director of Insurance and Claims in various risk management functions including internal and external communication. Reporting to the Director of Insurance and Claims, the Administrative Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Provides high level administrative support including various financial and underwriting processes.

Provides information in the form of standard letters, spreadsheets, and emails.

Administers transactions related to risk management including the claims database and Insurance program.

Ensures that claims are entered properly and information is provided accurately and in a timely manner to insurance brokers.

Tracks that policies are received and invoices, journal vouchers, and financial forms are completed.

Oversees the maintenance of extensive files and data entry, answering phones when needed.

Acts as the front line of contact for the general public, communicating with employees and students.

Schedules meetings, prepares meeting rooms, and supports the administration of the University's Insurance policies including setting up conference calls and web presentations.

Performs other related tasks in the department to ensure smooth and efficient work flow such as organizing information, preparing presentation materials, and assisting with implementation of programs.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Experience in administrative support

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Preference for knowledge and experience with Risk Management and financial transactions

