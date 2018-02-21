Job Category : Classified Staff

George Mason University Enterprise Servers and Messaging--within Information Technology Services (ITS), located on the Fairfax, Va., campus--is seeking applicants for the position of Email Systems Administrator. This position is part of Systems Engineering supporting the Microsoft Office365 system in use by Mason students, faculty and staff. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: This position will provide technical and user-level support to a variety of customers, both directly and in collaboration with internal ITS offices such as the Support Center, Desktop Support and Advanced Desktop Technologies. Support will include assisting those departments with troubleshooting problems, developing new solutions, and handling tasks that require an elevated privilege level. This position will also interact directly with Senior Email System Administrators and Microsoft Premier Support in situations where their expertise is necessary.



This position will also play a major role in managing the universityâ€™s messaging infrastructure, which includes components outside of Office365. Components include messaging software such as Sendmail/Postfix and L-Soft LISTSERV, and directory services software such as Active Directory (AD) and Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP).



Other duties of this position include working with internal and external departments that are creating and installing systems that require integration with Microsoft Office365, researching new features and functionality within Office365, automating tasks, and managing infrastructure inventory.



Required Qualifications:

Demonstrated experience managing and/or supporting e-mail systems;

Demonstrated experience managing and/or supporting Microsoft Exchange and/or Microsoft Office365 in an enterprise environment;

Experience working with/managing directory services such as AD or LDAP; and

The successful candidate must possess strong communication skills with the ability to effectively communicate with a diverse population.

Bachelorâ€™s degree in an information technology field, or equivalent combination of education and experience;

Experience working with Sendmail or Postfix and mail routing;

Experience managing LISTSERV or mailing list software;

Experience with CAS Software and/or Shibboleth; and

Experience with Unix shell scripting and PowerShell.

Salary is commensurate with education and experience.George Mason University is a great place to work, where employees are given an opportunity to develop skills and expand horizons. The university offers tuition waivers, telecommuting and flextime schedules, and facilities that will meet your physical fitness needs; and the campus environment is dynamic, and ethnically and culturally diverse.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 00509z at http://jobs.gmu.edu by March 8, 2018; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.



A technical writing sample demonstrating your ability to organize and explain technical information or issues must be submitted at the time of application (to the Other Doc upload category). This sample could be a technical document, proposal, and/or customer service communication describing a problem. If the samples are small (such as customer service communication), more than one sample is better.

