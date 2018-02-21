Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Salary : The salary for this position is $70,000-$80,000 and commensurate with education and experience.

Project Manager/Business Analyst for Academic Innovation and New Ventures



The George Mason University Office of the Provost invites applications for the position of Project Manager/Business Analyst for Academic Innovation and New Ventures. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



George Mason University is on the move to be a leading higher education innovator in 21st century education. This includes the development of online programming and the delivery of personalized, customized education and student services to students who wish to attend Mason at our three campuses in northern Virginia, our campus in South Korea, and/or online. As the largest public institution of higher education in Virginia, we are envisioning new ways of providing students with access to a Mason education.



Academic Innovation and New Ventures is building a team of individuals that can help launch and manage new initiatives that will take the university into the future.



Responsibilities: The Project Manager reports to the Executive Director of Academic Innovation and New Ventures and is responsible for identifying evaluating, and supporting the launch of new university-wide projects and initiatives that innovate the delivery of educational services. The incumbent is expected to plan, manage and help evaluate and analyze new, transformative efforts from inception to launch through program oversight. The Project Manager/Business Analyst will work with campus stakeholders and key external partners to promote and ensure strategic and operational success. Duties include:

Create plans, facilitate working groups, and establish goals and targets for projects, as well as conduct market analysis and support business case development;

Collaborate with academic leadership, information technology services staff, enrollment service managers, budget office personnel and external strategic business partners to launch, plan, develop and deliver New Ventures projects;

Develop project plans, ensuring that project management timelines and requirements are clear and clearly communicated from project inception to completion;

Collect, analyze and present data from internal and external sources to help mobilize support for New Ventures and foster a better understanding of opportunities both inside and external to the university;

Ensure that project management timelines and requirements are clear and clearly communicated from project inception to completion;

Identify and analyze opportunities and risks, and develop contingency plans to mitigate potential risks or critical path delays. Incorporate that opportunity and risk analysis into project communication protocols;

Maintain consistent and accurate status information, data, documentation and an audit trail for each project. Implement and use a standard communication protocol for keeping university leadership and stakeholders informed of progress; and

Support a continuous improvement program for project management by incorporating best practices in “post-mortem” review, project delivery assessment, root cause analysis, etc. and incorporate changes as appropriate.



Required Qualifications:

Masters or equivalent combination of education and experience;

Demonstrated experience in project, program, or product management experience in a business and/or higher education environment;

Demonstrated experience with data analysis and presentation;

Demonstrated experience with client service and change management;

Effective written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to collaborate with individuals at all levels of the organization;

Excellent analytical and visual presentation skills;

Passion to innovate, solve problems, and meet the challenges and opportunities in Higher Education;

Excellent skills in establishing priorities and managing resources;

Attention to detail;

Demonstrated organizational and time-management skills;

The ability to work with a diverse population of faculty and staff;

Proven ability to self-motivate in team-oriented, high-pressured environment; and

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite and project management tools.

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification;

Experience with data visualization techniques; and

Work experience that involves higher education.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA51Ez at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

