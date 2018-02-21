Under the general supervision of the Office of Special Education administration, the Special Education Consulting Teacher demonstrates overall support of special education staff in the areas of academic, social emotional, and functional instructional areas.



Consulting teachers also support compliant practices aligned with the Virginia Department of Education Regulations.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Delivers professional coaching to teachers and other staff on to build capacity of school staff to individualize instruction in various school subjects, basic academic, and life skills to students.

* Provide professional learning opportunities across the division on evidence-based practices in all areas of instruction and social-emotional learning.

* Collaborate with LCPS staff to develop, support, or revise individual programming based on students' needs.

* Collaborate and support other professionals to develop Individualized Education Plans (IEPS) designed to promote students' educational, physical, and/or social-emotional development and access to the general education curriculum.

* Collaborate with school-based administration and licensed staff to support students in the least restrictive environment.

* Develop, collaborate, and support evidence-based practices to meet the needs of students with identified disabilities or challenges.

* Provide strategies that align with positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS).

* Support LCPS staff with effective data collection/data analysis aligned with specialized instruction.

* Collaborate and support division wide strategic initiatives.

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP:

A person in this position reports to members of the Office of Special Education administrative team.

STATE REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

* Must have or be eligible for a current, Special Education teaching license in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

* Holds a Master's Degree from an accredited college or university with an endorsement in Special Education. Preference for endorsement in Administration/Supervision or willing to complete a program leading to this endorsement within 3 years.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of content, curriculum, methods, materials, and equipment of instructional specialty(ies) to which assigned; knowledge of pre-adolescent and adolescent growth and development; knowledge of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) curriculum related to assignments and school division mission, goals, and organization; ability to apply knowledge of current research and theory to instructional programs; skill in the use of multi-media and computer technology to enhance learning; ability to plan and implement lessons based on division and school objectives and the needs and abilities of students supporting; ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with students, peers, administrators, and parents; skill in oral and written communications; excellent human relations skills.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit; use hands to touch and hold objects or instruments and to type; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk, and hear. The employee is occasional required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch or bend, and may be required to lift up to approximately 15 pounds. Itinerant travel is required, and the employee is frequently required to change locations and adapt to multiple environments across schools and offices. Ability to drive and navigate to multiple locations within a single day is required.