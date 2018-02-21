Client On-boarding Analyst
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 21, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Local cloud-based solutions organization is seeking a Client On-boarding Analyst to join their growing team.
Duties include:
- Analyze report submissions
- Provide feedback and guidance to clients on report submissions
- Manage project time-lines and provide regular updates to On-Boarding Specialist
- Question and submit any errors for resolution
- Complete tasks in a timely manner
- Track the progress of each organization to ensure no steps are missed and all issues are resolved prior to going live.
- Delivers overall client satisfaction
Must haves:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, MIS, Business or related degree and minimum one (1) year relevant experience
- Experience working in a team environment
- Professional written and verbal timely communications with clients
- Undoubtedly self-motivated, team-oriented, strong relationship skills, very responsible, and focused on exceeding customer expectations
- Exceptional communication skills; ability to instruct customers with varying degree of technical knowledge in a clear and professional manner; ability to describe and convey critically of issues to technical team.
- Proven ability to visualize, articulate, conceptualize or solve both complex and uncomplicated problems by making decisions that are sensible given the available information
- Experience in hotel industry a plus
This role is long-term temp.