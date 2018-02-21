Local cloud-based solutions organization is seeking a Client On-boarding Analyst to join their growing team.

Duties include:

Analyze report submissions

Provide feedback and guidance to clients on report submissions

Manage project time-lines and provide regular updates to On-Boarding Specialist

Question and submit any errors for resolution

Complete tasks in a timely manner

Track the progress of each organization to ensure no steps are missed and all issues are resolved prior to going live.

Delivers overall client satisfaction

Must haves:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, MIS, Business or related degree and minimum one (1) year relevant experience

Experience working in a team environment

Professional written and verbal timely communications with clients

Undoubtedly self-motivated, team-oriented, strong relationship skills, very responsible, and focused on exceeding customer expectations

Exceptional communication skills; ability to instruct customers with varying degree of technical knowledge in a clear and professional manner; ability to describe and convey critically of issues to technical team.

Proven ability to visualize, articulate, conceptualize or solve both complex and uncomplicated problems by making decisions that are sensible given the available information

Experience in hotel industry a plus

This role is long-term temp.