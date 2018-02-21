Client On-boarding Analyst

Employer
NRI
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 21, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Local cloud-based solutions organization is seeking a Client On-boarding Analyst to join their growing team. 

Duties include:

  • Analyze report submissions
  • Provide feedback and guidance to clients on report submissions
  • Manage project time-lines and provide regular updates to On-Boarding Specialist
  • Question and submit any errors for resolution
  • Complete tasks in a timely manner
  • Track the progress of each organization to ensure no steps are missed and all issues are resolved prior to going live.
  • Delivers overall client satisfaction

Must haves:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, MIS, Business or related degree and minimum one (1) year relevant experience
  • Experience working in a team environment
  • Professional written and verbal timely communications with clients
  • Undoubtedly self-motivated, team-oriented, strong relationship skills, very responsible, and focused on exceeding customer expectations
  • Exceptional communication skills; ability to instruct customers with varying degree of technical knowledge in a clear and professional manner; ability to describe and convey critically of issues to technical team.
  • Proven ability to visualize, articulate, conceptualize or solve both complex and uncomplicated problems by making decisions that are sensible given the available information
  • Experience in hotel industry a plus

This role is long-term temp.

