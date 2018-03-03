Legal Executive Assistant
NRI
Baltimore, MD
Mar 03, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Administrative
Law
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Prestigious law firm is seeking a traditional Executive Assistant to support a Partner at their Baltimore location.
Ideal candidate will:
- Have minimum of 5 years executive support experience in a law firm
- Be proficient regarding the MS Office Suite
- Be experienced working in a document management system as well as various accounting and/or time-keeping platforms
- Have extensive experience managing corporate calendar and complex travel
If you meet this criteria and really enjoy being the right hand of an executive or partner, please apply today.