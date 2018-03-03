Legal Executive Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
Baltimore, MD
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Prestigious law firm is seeking a traditional Executive Assistant to support a Partner at their Baltimore location.

Ideal candidate will:

  • Have minimum of 5 years executive support experience in a law firm
  • Be proficient regarding the MS Office Suite
  • Be experienced working in a document management system as well as various accounting and/or time-keeping platforms
  • Have extensive experience managing corporate calendar and complex travel

If you meet this criteria and really enjoy being the right hand of an executive or partner, please apply today.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this