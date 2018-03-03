Prestigious law firm is seeking a traditional Executive Assistant to support a Partner at their Baltimore location.

Ideal candidate will:

Have minimum of 5 years executive support experience in a law firm

Be proficient regarding the MS Office Suite

Be experienced working in a document management system as well as various accounting and/or time-keeping platforms

Have extensive experience managing corporate calendar and complex travel

If you meet this criteria and really enjoy being the right hand of an executive or partner, please apply today.