Legal Secretary - Healthcare Practice
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Healthcare, Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an experienced Legal Secretary to support several attorneys in their healthcare practice group. Duties will include assisting with all administrative and document processing tasks; editing/finalizing documents; entering time in Elite; processing reimbursements; scheduling travel arrangements; coordinating and maintaining attorney's calendar and handling expense reconciliation.
The ideal candidate will:
- Have minimum of 5 years of legal secretarial experience, preferably in a law firm
- Be proficient regarding the MS Office Suite
- Be able to support multiple attorneys
- Have some experience working in Worksite and Elite