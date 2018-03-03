International Trade Paralegal

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an International Trade Paralegal to manage cases and documents, cite-check and file court documents, perform legal research and maintain databases.

Ideal candidate will:

  • Have prior paralegal experience
  • Have a four-year degree
  • Have a major in and/or advanced studies in international relations, international studies or economics
  • Be proficient in cite-checking
  • Be familiar with administrative protective order regulations and filing procedures related to the One-Day Lag Rule

