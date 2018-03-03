International Trade Paralegal
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an International Trade Paralegal to manage cases and documents, cite-check and file court documents, perform legal research and maintain databases.
Ideal candidate will:
- Have prior paralegal experience
- Have a four-year degree
- Have a major in and/or advanced studies in international relations, international studies or economics
- Be proficient in cite-checking
- Be familiar with administrative protective order regulations and filing procedures related to the One-Day Lag Rule