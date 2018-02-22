Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Part-time Faculty Pre-GED to Adult Learners

Job Description Summary

The Montgomery College, Westfield South Campus, is currently accepting applications for possible openings as a part-time faculty member teaching Pre-GED to Adult Learners in an educational setting located within a Correctional Facility. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., MC is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

***Montgomery College accepts applications for Adjunct/Part-time Faculty on a continuous basis . Applications may be reviewed periodically based on the

student enrollment needs. ***

The listing of a course in the schedule of classes as “TBA” does not constitute an assignment.

The hiring decision for part-time faculty involves an academic judgment and shall be determined at Management's sole discretion.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Faculty member will be expected to teach all areas required for completion of the GED® (Language Arts, Math, Social Studies and Science)

Faculty member will be required to abide by all College policies and procedures

Faculty member will be expected to complete detailed, daily reports

Faculty member will be expected to abide by all policies and procedures set by the Department of Corrections

Required Qualifications:

Must be eligible to work in the United States without a sponsor.

A Bachelor's degree in one or more of the areas covered on the GED® exam

A minimum of 2 years teaching ABE-ASE classes

Experience working with a diverse population, especially at-risk young men

Proven experience in delivery of high quality, effective GED® instruction to adult learners

Preferred Qualifications :

A Master's degree in one or more of the areas covered on the GED® exam

Experience providing high quality GED® preparation

A background in counseling

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment .

For consideration, you must: (optional) Include dates of employment in your application or attachment; Submit a cover letter along with an un-official copy of your transcripts from your highest degree earned.

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check.

Closing DateThursday, March 15, 2018

Montgomery College is a tobacco-free and smoke-free workplace

For disability-related accommodations, please call 240-567-5353

or send an email to: hrstm@montgomerycollege.edu

Montgomery College is an academic institution committed to promoting

equal opportunity and fostering diversity among its student body, faculty, and staff.