Summary

he MIL Corporation seeks a System Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, Maryland location. The System Administrator will perform system administration of LAN/WAN equipment (computers, servers, etc.) and systems, conduct network security, systems maintenance, systems monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis, and solve analytical problems.

Responsibilities

• Install and configure the Operating System (OS)

• Provide maintenance support on workstations, laptops and servers (Windows and Linux)

• Harden all systems in accordance with DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs)

• Maintain IAVM compliance and other software and firmware updates on all responsible systems as required

• Operate within a classified or unclassified network environment

• Perform IA and configuration management of systems related to multiple software and hardware configurations

• Perform UNIX and Windows administration; create user accounts/reset passwords in LDAP, create DNS entries

• Perform system backups for future recovery

• Training and/or Certifications on Microsoft products: Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Office 2010, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Server 2003, 2008, etc.

• Training and/or Certifications on UNIX/Linux

• Level 2 DODI 8570 (Security + and Windows OS or Linux certification) - current or within 6 months of start date

• Regularly required to lift and/or move up to 25 lbs., and occasionally required to lift and/or move up to 40 lbs.

• 15% travel to other sites

Required Qualifications

• Training and/or Certifications on Microsoft products: Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Office 2010, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Server 2003, 2008, etc.

• Training and/or Certifications on UNIX/Linux

• Level 2 DODI 8570 (Security + and Windows OS or Linux certification) - current or within 6 months of start date

• Regularly required to lift and/or move up to 25 lbs., and occasionally required to lift and/or move up to 40 lbs.

• 15% travel to other sites

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with desktop/server virtualization environment using VMware

• Experience with Adobe Connect, XMPP Chat Server, and LDAP

• Experience with data backup and recovery software (Trinity Rescue Kit, CloneZilla, etc.)

• Experience with Hard disk encryption/Data at Rest

• Experience performing Host platform vulnerability assessments (Retina, Nessus, ACAS, SCAP, etc.)

• Familiarity with DISA hardening standards and methodologies (STIGs)

• 7 to 9 years System Administration experience

Experience

5 to 7 years System Administration experience

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP