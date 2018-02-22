This is a mid-to-entry level role into the ever changing and fast paced world of digital advertising. You will master the fundamental skills and develop a strong understanding of the technologies that power the digital media ecosystem. Every online advertising campaign that is sold by our world class sales team is touched by this team to ensure that everything runs as sold and functions properly. Successful candidates will be energetic hard workers who are comfortable getting deep into the details. It requires an analytical brain, strong personal skills and a positive attitude.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Fully understand and communicate all aspects of our ad specs, creative templates and ad tags to ensure proper functionality of ad campaign creative elements

Perform QA of all campaign materials prior to launch to ensure materials adhere to ad policies and technical specifications and to verify creative assets will deliver successfully

Schedule all digital advertising creative materials properly in primary and secondary ad servers and ensure all relevant targeting is accurately applied

Locate and generate screen captures of live ad campaigns across the website to validate accurate campaign execution

Gain in-depth knowledge of ad server capabilities to troubleshoot delivery issues and provide effective solutions to resolve such issues

Establish and maintain strong relationships within the Client Services organization

Consult with Client Services team to ensure on-time and successful launch of all upcoming campaigns

Learn and master our internal proprietary Ad Builder tool to execute creative and technical building of in-house (RED) campaigns

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Education, Experience, Certification Requirements

BA/BS required

1 - 3 years producing deliverables or managing campaigns in online advertising, digital marketing or related industry

Preferred experience:

Familiarity with Doubleclick, Operative or similar ad systems and technologies

Knowledge of HTML, JavaScript and Flash

Experience with digital advertising Insertion Order formats and asset deliverables

Required Skills: