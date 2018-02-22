Responsibilities

The Director of Campus and Residential Services responsibilities include educational, managerial, and administrative functions to provide a residential environment reflective of the Universityâ€™s core values.

The Director provides vision, oversight, management, supervision and leadership for the Office of Campus and Residential Services (OCRS) which includes all University Housing, Residence Life, Dining, ID Card and Access Services. Also aligns vision and strategic planning with that of the University and the Division of Student Affairs.

The Director provides effective administrative leadership for successful operation of a high quality student housing and residential life program reflective of the Universityâ€™s core values, which achieves the University (and Student Affairs) strategic and programmatic goals leading to high student satisfaction.

The Director works closely with all campus departments to support student recruitment, success and retention endeavors and also serves as an advocate for the education of the whole person, being a proponent of student development theory and a champion for diversity, inclusion and social justice.

All Director positions in the Division of Student Affairs require timely response to infrequent, urgent afterhours/weekend outreach when needed.

Strategic Planning and Coordination

â€¢ Formulates and executes the short-term and long-range strategic direction and vision for the department; aligning vision and strategic planning with that of the University and the Division of Student Affairs.

â€¢ Collaborates with key campus stakeholders to develop and implement programs that engage and advance residential student learning and development.

â€¢ Share responsibility for developing and implementing the strategic goals and initiatives in the Division of Student Affairs as well as annual priorities of the Division and the University.

â€¢ Collaborate with the Director of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity on student issues and conduct matters within the residence halls.

â€¢ Maintain positive, collaborative working relationships and regular communications with key stakeholders within and outside the University.

â€¢ Supports the Universityâ€™s efforts to meet student recruitment and retention goals.

Departmental Operations

â€¢ Establish and coordinate general policies and procedures used in the administration of the housing and dining program.

â€¢ Establish a culture of quality service.

â€¢ Coordinates the planning and direction of all administrative, business, personnel and budgetary affairs of the department.

â€¢ Responsible for student data management, learning outcomes assessment and program evaluation of the unit.

â€¢ Oversees data analysis and assessment activities to ensure the department is data driven in determining its goals and outcomes driven in determining levels of success.

â€¢ Develops and maintains programs for summer residential students and external summer guest programs.

Program Management

â€¢ Recruits, hires, trains, supervise and develops two Assistant Directors and one Administrative Assistant.

â€¢ Oversight of a residential program that provides an exceptional living and learning environment, which engages students in the development and maintenance of a strong sense of community within the residence halls.

â€¢ Direct the development and implementation of living/learning communities.

â€¢ Remain current regarding practices and trends in fields related to programs and services offered through the department.

Student Support

â€¢ Serve on committees and groups as assigned by Student Affairs Deans and/or VPSA.

â€¢ Ensure residence hall environments are safe, secure, and clean, in good repair and well maintained; propose changes to facilities as necessary.

â€¢ Play a critical role in the Universityâ€™s efforts to build and enhance our relationships between our students and our surrounding community.

â€¢ Supports the Assistant Dean of Student Engagement, Transition and Leadership with the execution and development of a supportive and enriching graduate student living experience in off campus student housing.

â€¢ Provide 24-hour on-call support as part of a rotation as well as when needed outside the rotation.

Minimum Qualifications

- Masterâ€™s degree in higher education or college student personnel or related discipline with a minimum of eight yearsâ€™ of professional experience in residence life, student services or other student life areas.

Residence life experience, assignment and occupancy management, student conduct experience, dining program management, budget analysis, forecasting, program development, vendor relationships and procurement, emergency/crisis response and management, supervision, student development theory, risk management, strategic planning, student development theory, identity formation and learning theories, community-based learning, leadership and group dynamics.

Ability to articulate a vision and take necessary steps to actualize organizational goals; strong interpersonal and presentations skills; strong administrative and written communication skills. Skills in building partnerships and relating effectively with diverse constituents. Effective crisis and risk management skills; and experience in staff supervision and development.

Superior ability to interpret broad educational issues, policies and regulations.

Demonstrated customer service and organizational skills.

Exceptional interpersonal skills with students, faculty, and other key constituents.

Ability to manage multiple tasks, adapt to changing assignments and successfully meet deadlines.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

No phone calls please.

Application materials must be received by 04/30/2018

Open Until Filled No

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.