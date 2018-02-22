FOUNDATION RELATIONS INTERN

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

This position will support Foundation Relations, a fundraising team at Conservation International (CI) that helps build relationships with professional foundations to support our work around the world. The Foundation Relations team is part of CI's Development division, and the intern will be part of this larger unit and its work to find, secure, and maintain the funding and relationships needed to meet CI's mission. In addition to key tasks related to foundation research and donor stewardship, the candidate will complete one long-term project. The intern will also provide support as needed towards proposal development, record keeping, and other core activities.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prospect and other foundation-related research utilizing a variety of subscription and open-access resources.

Raiser's Edge NXT data entry to support stewardship of foundation relationships.

General support to the Foundation Relations Team (expense reports, assistance with travel, editing support, etc.).

Assistance with foundation acknowledgement letters.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment is a normal office environment. Occasional lifting of moderately heavy boxes may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The desired candidate will demonstrate an interest in conservation and sustainable development, and a willingness to learn. No specific fundraising experience is required, but good research, communication, mutli-tasking, and writing skills are essential. Candidates should also have strong attention to detail as well as excellent organization and time management abilities. Any successful candidate must be able to show an ability to work in a multicultural, diverse, and fast-paced work environment and be comfortable working with a broad range of programs and disciplines. Fluency in English required; proficiency in other languages is an advantage. Currently enrolled students preferred.

To apply please submit your resume and cover letter.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.