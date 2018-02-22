The Oracle Applications DBA (E-Business Suite (EBS) Applications) understands the technical aspects of Oracle Databases and E-Business Suite in great depth, specifically 11gR2/12c databases and EBS R12.2.x. The individual provides project and day to day operational support for Oracle 11gR2/12c databases running Oracle Applications on R12.2.x. This role will monitor and tune databases to optimize stability and performance in standalone or clustered EBS environments. Individual will be a key team member of the ERP team and will be responsible for all aspects Oracle E-business Suite database planning, design, back-up and recovery specifically 11gR2/12c and EBS R12.2.x.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Serves as primary technical expert for Oracle database and Oracle 11i E-business suite management owning accountability for optimization including EBS security, performance tuning, troubleshooting, including leading and coordinating efforts with IT teams as needed for internal and external systems.

Responsible for identifying root cause for the application and database issues reported while providing production and operational support including pro-active database and application monitoring. Debug and evaluate risks and coordinate issue resolution by successfully deploying into Oracle EBS 12.2.x application and database systems.

Develop and implement the technical procedures, standards and security for Oracle EBS Application databases.

Coordinate with team members to ensure releases are deployed correctly and that all change management processes are followed as per the defined SOP’s.

Patch, install, upgrade and maintain Oracle E-Business Suite R12.2 or higher applications, databases including the e-commerce platform.

Perform Oracle EBS applications and database administration functions (i.e. patching, monitoring and troubleshooting etc.)

Provides DBA support for the Business Intelligence team and applications including Hyperion and OBIEE.

Responsible for evaluating patching requests, communicating constraints, risks, issues and timelines for deployment.

Collaborates with development team peers to initiate and execute Oracle database and application updates.

Streamlines cloning or similar activities to build/refresh non-production environments.

Supports and enforces change management by adhering to SOP’s, including maintenance across multiple environments, code promotion and deploying approved patches.

Supports IT security Audit Reporting and provide input and recommendations as required.

Serve sas the primary lead Oracle Application DBA, tasked with successfully recovering systems from Disaster for Deployed systems.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Basic Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related discipline, or the equivalent knowledge and experience.

Minimum 5 years of experience in providing advanced Application DBA support of Oracle E-Business Suite Release 12.2.x is mandatory

Experience with Oracle Enterprise Manager (OEM) 11g/12c is a must

At least 5 years of experience in database design, administration, or maintenance.

3 Experience hands-on experience in managing Oracle database 11g and 12c on Redhat Linux platform

Expertise in all major versions of technology stack including Database, iAS, Forms, Reports, PL/SQL, Java, Enterprise Manager, SOA, WebLogic and JVM.

Hands-on operational expertise as an Oracle DBA, with technology including RAC, SSO, DataGuard, High Availability and Backup/Recovery.

Experience with Oracle RMAN backup and recovery with NetBackup

At least 5 years of hands on working knowledge with SQL, PL/SQL, Unix Shell commands and scripting are required.

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree is preferred. Must have ability to support customizations, sharing implementation and best practices advice during patching and upgrade cycles.

Solve complex issues using methodical troubleshooting based on expert knowledge of Oracle EBS applications functionality and technology

Requires ability to work on assigned tasks independently with limited direction

Develop and update documentation of all support DBA processes and procedures

Takes accountability for assigned tasks and deliverables and escalates appropriately and in a timely manner as needed

Takes personal responsibility for the quality and timeliness of work, and achieves results with little oversight.

Results driven with demonstrated successful outcomes.

Ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Able to work flexible hours when needed.

Strong knowledge of ERP R12 patches inter-dependencies on Oracle modules including AOL, Supply Chain, Financials, etc.

Extensive knowledge of Oracle Applications utilities like adpatch, adclone, adrelink, adadmin, adcrtrl, FNDLOAD, etc

Experience with Workflow, Workflow Mailer, and the Java Notification Mailer

Experience with RAC, Standby database, Dataguard and E-Business failover/recovery and managing DR environments.

Supervisory Responsibilities

None

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular