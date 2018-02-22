The Finance Division is seeking a Financial Controller Senior to join the team. This person will be responsible for the provision of timely, accurate and reliable financial information for the Information Technology division. This individual will provide financial support for IT Projects & Shared Services Consolidation. This individual also be accountable for understanding and supporting the IT chargebacks to the Lines of Business (LOB’s). In addition, they will prepare the Cost Benefit Analysis associated with IT infrastructure and development projects as well as coordinating the financial processes that support project accounting.

Responsibilities include:

Provide financial support to the IT organizations:* Budget / Forecast of expense* Monthly accrual process* Monthly reporting and analysis* Ad hoc reporting and analysis* Work with CFO/Business Organizations to support the analysis and insight into the total IT charges for the businesses:* Collaborate with IT Divisions on IT Cost Benefit Analysis for Projects including the forecast of multi-year impacts associated with’ Day 2′ core costs* IT Cost Transparency review and analysis (IT Services)* Work with IT Divisions and Business Management team to understand and predict future IT Project Expenses* Work with IT Divisions to understand the IT Multi-Year Plans* Collaborate with the IT Business on a frequent basis with strong emphasis on customer service* Work with TBM team to understand Service Model & Owners for Shared Services* Work with Service Owners and support them to understand the Service Model, cost associated to the services and variance impact (actual expenses / budget ) to the service cost.* Minimum of 5-7 years of related experience* Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or equivalent experience* Strong knowledge of IT process, methodology and procedures* Strong organizational and planning abilities* Ability to change the thinking of, or gain acceptance from, others in sensitive situations, without damage to relationship* Ability to effectively interact with internal business customers and corporate budget team while maintaining a high level of customer service.* Experience using PeopleSoft Financials/ Hyperion.* Demonstrated ability to produce results and solve complex problems and work on a team in a challenging environment* Strong Microsoft Office skills* IT Finance ExperienceToday, Freddie Mac makes home possible for one in four home borrowers and is one of the largest sources of financing for multifamily housing. Join our smart, creative and dedicated team and you’ll do important work for the housing finance system and make a difference in the lives of others. Freddie Mac is an equal opportunity and top diversity employer. EOE, M/F/D/V.