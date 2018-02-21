Contract Recruiter
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Herndon, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 21, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 28, 2018
- Ref
- AD216309
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Consulting
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a consulting firm in Herndon with several lines of business. This organization is in need of a contract Recruiter with exposure to recruiting for cleared administrative positions. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!
Responsibilities:
- Create job descriptions and post on various job boards
- Utilize an existing pipeline of cleared administrative professionals to fill field positions
- Pre-screen and schedule on-site interviews
- Vet candidates: complete references, launch clearance verification requests, etc.
- Generate and present offer letters
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- 2 - 3 years of recruiting experience in an agency or corporate role
- Previous experience recruiting cleared administrative professional
- Ability to start immediately and commit to a 1 - 2 month project
- Demonstrated pipeline of relevant candidates
- Ability to quickly acclimate to a new ATS
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
