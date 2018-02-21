Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a consulting firm in Herndon with several lines of business. This organization is in need of a contract Recruiter with exposure to recruiting for cleared administrative positions. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Create job descriptions and post on various job boards

Utilize an existing pipeline of cleared administrative professionals to fill field positions

Pre-screen and schedule on-site interviews

Vet candidates: complete references, launch clearance verification requests, etc.

Generate and present offer letters

Qualifications/Background Profile:

2 - 3 years of recruiting experience in an agency or corporate role

Previous experience recruiting cleared administrative professional

Ability to start immediately and commit to a 1 - 2 month project

Demonstrated pipeline of relevant candidates

Ability to quickly acclimate to a new ATS

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!