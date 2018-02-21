Contract Recruiter

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Herndon, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 21, 2018
Closes
Mar 28, 2018
Ref
AD216309
Function
Human Resources
Industry
Consulting
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a consulting firm in Herndon with several lines of business. This organization is in need of a contract Recruiter with exposure to recruiting for cleared administrative positions. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

  • Create job descriptions and post on various job boards
  • Utilize an existing pipeline of cleared administrative professionals to fill field positions
  • Pre-screen and schedule on-site interviews
  • Vet candidates: complete references, launch clearance verification requests, etc.
  • Generate and present offer letters

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • 2 - 3 years of recruiting experience in an agency or corporate role
  • Previous experience recruiting cleared administrative professional
  • Ability to start immediately and commit to a 1 - 2 month project
  • Demonstrated pipeline of relevant candidates
  • Ability to quickly acclimate to a new ATS

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Contract Recruiter

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this