Paralegal

Employer
CHUN & ASSOCIATES, LLC
Location
Annandale, Virginia
Posted
Feb 21, 2018
Closes
Mar 28, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Hours
Full Time

Paralegal

Korean American law firm near Annandale, Virginia is seeking full-time bilingual (English & Korean) legal assistant to join our team. Responsibilities include providing support to attorneys by managing case materials, drafting forms/affidavits/letters, conducting research, tracking cases, communicating with clients, and handling administrative duties.

Ideal candidate must have:

  • Bachelor's degree
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills in English and Korean
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Proficient use of Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat, as well as the aptitude for learning new software
  • Customer service oriented attitude
  • Ability to multitask under tight deadlines
  • Willingness to make long-term commitment
  • Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

E-mail resume to jjchun@mywashlaw.com and call to arrange an interview at 703-914-1155.

