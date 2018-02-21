Paralegal

Korean American law firm near Annandale, Virginia is seeking full-time bilingual (English & Korean) legal assistant to join our team. Responsibilities include providing support to attorneys by managing case materials, drafting forms/affidavits/letters, conducting research, tracking cases, communicating with clients, and handling administrative duties.

Ideal candidate must have:

Bachelor's degree

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English and Korean

Excellent attention to detail

Proficient use of Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat, as well as the aptitude for learning new software

Customer service oriented attitude

Ability to multitask under tight deadlines

Willingness to make long-term commitment

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

E-mail resume to jjchun@mywashlaw.com and call to arrange an interview at 703-914-1155.