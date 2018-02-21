Paralegal
Korean American law firm near Annandale, Virginia is seeking full-time bilingual (English & Korean) legal assistant to join our team. Responsibilities include providing support to attorneys by managing case materials, drafting forms/affidavits/letters, conducting research, tracking cases, communicating with clients, and handling administrative duties.
Ideal candidate must have:
- Bachelor's degree
- Strong verbal and written communication skills in English and Korean
- Excellent attention to detail
- Proficient use of Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat, as well as the aptitude for learning new software
- Customer service oriented attitude
- Ability to multitask under tight deadlines
- Willingness to make long-term commitment
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
E-mail resume to jjchun@mywashlaw.com and call to arrange an interview at 703-914-1155.
