Pilates Instructor

Employer
Club Pilates Potomac Falls
Location
Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, and Prince William counties
Posted
Feb 21, 2018
Closes
Mar 28, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time

The Pilates Instructor personifies a healthy and fit lifestyle, looking to excel, and provides safe, effective group Pilates instruction in accordance with all Club Pilates guidelines and expectations

  • 450 hour comprehensive Pilates education (Minimum education to include; Mat, Reformer, Chair, Springboard) (proof of certification required)
  • Up-to-date CPR training or willingness to obtain
  • Demonstrate anatomical knowledge and focus on safety
  • Pleasant demeanor and excellent customer service skills
  • Experience teaching 6 or more participants in an apparatus based group class
  • Maintain open availability for a minimum of 6 hours (2 shifts) per week
  • Demonstrated group reformer instruction abilities
  • Professional and effective communication skills
  • Proven public speaking skills
  • Proven Sales Abilities
  • In depth understanding of the benefits of Pilates and what sets Club Pilates apart from other Pilates studios
  • Willingness to evolve with new developments in the fitness industry, specifically Pilates
  • Comfortable adding TRX, Barre, and Trigger Point modalities to teaching repertoire
  • Team player
  • Passion for learning and willingness to attend continued education trainings and seminars
  • Punctual and Reliable
  • Ability to implement and streamline new procedures in a diverse environment
  • Ability to recognize areas of improvement and pro-actively communicate with management
  • Consistently uses excellent judgment
  • Ability to work harmoniously with the public, management and instructors
  • Professional and neat
  • Trustworthy and maintains confidentiality
  • Strong problem-solver
  • Proficient in (or ability to become) ClubReady software for basic use
  • Provide Pilates instruction to include demo classes, group apparatus classes, private and semi-private training as scheduled by a management and pursuant to Club Pilates standards
  • Must be skilled at proper and safe use of a variety of equipment during each class, including, but not limited to, hand weights, Exo- Chair, Reformer, Springboard, TRX, Magic Circle and other equipment as needed to ensure a safe yet creative group experience
  • Visually inspect the equipment prior to the beginning of class to ensure equipment is in good working order and safe to use
  • Responsible for studio tidiness and returning equipment to standards set by studio management
  • Must arrive at a set time prior to the beginning of each scheduled class or private/semi-private session
  • Participate in networking/community events as needed and studio promotions to generate new business
  • Stay up to date with, and implement Club Pilates education standards at all times
  • Maintain honesty and integrity
  • Any other duties as assigned

Similar jobs

