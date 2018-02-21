Pilates Instructor
- Employer
- Club Pilates Potomac Falls
- Location
- Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, and Prince William counties
- Posted
- Feb 21, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 28, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
The Pilates Instructor personifies a healthy and fit lifestyle, looking to excel, and provides safe, effective group Pilates instruction in accordance with all Club Pilates guidelines and expectations
- 450 hour comprehensive Pilates education (Minimum education to include; Mat, Reformer, Chair, Springboard) (proof of certification required)
- Up-to-date CPR training or willingness to obtain
- Demonstrate anatomical knowledge and focus on safety
- Pleasant demeanor and excellent customer service skills
- Experience teaching 6 or more participants in an apparatus based group class
- Maintain open availability for a minimum of 6 hours (2 shifts) per week
- Demonstrated group reformer instruction abilities
- Professional and effective communication skills
- Proven public speaking skills
- Proven Sales Abilities
- In depth understanding of the benefits of Pilates and what sets Club Pilates apart from other Pilates studios
- Willingness to evolve with new developments in the fitness industry, specifically Pilates
- Comfortable adding TRX, Barre, and Trigger Point modalities to teaching repertoire
- Team player
- Passion for learning and willingness to attend continued education trainings and seminars
- Punctual and Reliable
- Ability to implement and streamline new procedures in a diverse environment
- Ability to recognize areas of improvement and pro-actively communicate with management
- Consistently uses excellent judgment
- Ability to work harmoniously with the public, management and instructors
- Professional and neat
- Trustworthy and maintains confidentiality
- Strong problem-solver
- Proficient in (or ability to become) ClubReady software for basic use
- Provide Pilates instruction to include demo classes, group apparatus classes, private and semi-private training as scheduled by a management and pursuant to Club Pilates standards
- Must be skilled at proper and safe use of a variety of equipment during each class, including, but not limited to, hand weights, Exo- Chair, Reformer, Springboard, TRX, Magic Circle and other equipment as needed to ensure a safe yet creative group experience
- Visually inspect the equipment prior to the beginning of class to ensure equipment is in good working order and safe to use
- Responsible for studio tidiness and returning equipment to standards set by studio management
- Must arrive at a set time prior to the beginning of each scheduled class or private/semi-private session
- Participate in networking/community events as needed and studio promotions to generate new business
- Stay up to date with, and implement Club Pilates education standards at all times
- Maintain honesty and integrity
- Any other duties as assigned
