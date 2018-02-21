POSITION OVERVIEW:

Bloomberg BNA provides legal, tax and compliance professionals with critical information, practical guidance and workflow solutions. We leverage leading technology and a global network of experts to deliver a unique combination of news and authoritative analysis, comprehensive research solutions, innovative practice tools, and proprietary business data and analytics. Bloomberg BNA is an affiliate by Bloomberg L.P., the global business, financial information and news leader.

Bloomberg BNA seeks an Associate Tax Law Editor to perform simple to moderately complex tax analysis and tax writing, editing and updating for assigned publications.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Employees of this classification perform all or some of the following, under general supervision, as assigned:

Edits contributed for Tax Management Portfolios, Navigators, Advisors, Journals, BNA Insights and other publications, for substantive accuracy, spelling, grammar, and format.

Analyze simple to moderate complex tax developments and update publications for such developments by adding, deleting, or modifying content to reflect relevant developments.

Write copy that summarizes simple to moderately complex tax developments for inclusion in news and development publications.

Respond to subscriber inquiries and communicate product knowledge to field sales force and marketing department personnel.

Screen cases, legislation, regulations and other tax developments and identify those that have significant impact or potential impact on publication content.

Participate in production of unit’s publications.

Develop and maintain knowledge of issues and developments in tax area.

Participate in special projects and perform other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ years’ experience as a Tax Law Editor or equivalent editorial experience in tax law (involving more than reporting only); basic abilities in tax research, analysis and writing in federal and state regulatory, legislative, and judicial processes; ability to carry out assigned research and writing projects within deadlines under general supervision; basic editing and organizational skills; ability to learn online publishing systems and other technical skills; ability to interact effectively with colleagues, practitioner authors, sources, and others; excellent writing, editing, and researching skills; basic knowledge of current Federal, state, or foreign country tax law, including some specialized knowledge on assigned subject area. Editorial experience in tax law (involving more than reporting only) is preferred. Experience in a tax-related position involving more than tax return preparation or reporting (e.g., law or accounting firm) is preferred. Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree or CPA certification required with one basic tax course, and at least one other tax course in any of the following: state and local taxation, corporate tax, partnership tax, compensation planning, international taxation, or taxation of estates, gifts, and trusts. Depending on the specific anticipated duties, foreign equivalent education will be accepted as a substitute. Current full-time professional employment in specific area of tax law (involving more than tax return preparation only or reporting only) may be considered in lieu of education.

Candidates are required to pass a test for this position.