POSITION OVERVIEW:

Redefine How Washington Works

When government is at its best, diverse ideas are at work. The same is true of Bloomberg Government. Our ability to innovate and serve our clients means diversity and inclusion are essential. If you’re eager to join a multi-dimensional team that celebrates and leverages difference, if you have the vision to see how information can transform “business as usual” and if you are hungry to create-to build a service transforming how things get done—then stop reading this and join our team.



Who Thrives Here?

Individuals who embrace hard work, act with urgency and collaborate without reserve thrive at Bloomberg Government. You are on the front lines of revolutionizing the information services industry in Washington-as high as our expectations will be of you, yours must be higher. If you are dogged, innovative and interested in work that contributes to causes greater than yourself, you belong at Bloomberg Government.



Bloomberg BNA also provides legal, tax and compliance professionals with critical information, practical guidance and workflow solutions. We leverage leading technology and a global network of experts to deliver a unique combination of news and authoritative analysis, comprehensive research solutions, innovative practice tools, and proprietary business data and analytics. Bloomberg BNA is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., the global business, financial information and news leader.

Bloomberg Government provides congressional, regulatory and legal news to government affairs and government relations professionals. We are seeking a Content Analyst, BGOV to be responsible for writing legislative analysis and working with the team to develop content on public policy related to defense and similar areas for Bloomberg Government. Content Analysts also work with the Congress Tracker team and other staff to cover legislation moving through Congress. This individual will produce rich, in-depth analysis on the implications of government action, with a focus on congressional activity.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for writing summaries of pending legislation, including appropriations bills.

Maintain a group of issue areas while contributing to coverage of other legislation, as assigned.

Work with news and data staff to enhance congressional coverage, including contributing to the What to Watch feature and other items.

Follow the legislative process in committees and the House and Senate floors, closely monitoring relevant events.

Observe the perspectives of businesses and outside groups on legislation and identifies legislation that may affect particular industries.

Translate complex issues, breaking down jargon into plain language that is easy to comprehend.

Participate in webinars and other forums to discuss legislative developments.

Partner with government affairs analysts to enhance BGOV's analysis of the business of lobbying.

Participate in special projects and perform other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ years' experience as an analyst, editor, reporter, or consultant; demonstrated experience as a writer capable of quickly producing clear, concise and accurate analyses of legislation for readers with varied levels of expertise or knowledge; prior experience following legislation as it moves through the process, either through direct experience on Capitol Hill, at trade associations, lobbying shops, or in a media organization; previous experience with appropriations process required; superior writing skills and the ability to translate complex material into insightful content; ability to understand and explain details while also providing a high-level summary; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; ability to grow professionally and a strong desire to learn; ability to thrive in an entrepreneurial and fast paced environment; demonstrable attention to detail and organizational skills; must be a good communicator, strong collaborator and team player; accustomed to an open-door office settings; strong quantitative skills and proficiency with Microsoft Excel; knowledge of business and finance desirable. Bachelor’s degree in political science, government, economics or finance, or equivalent work experience.

Candidates may be required to pass a test for this position.