Position Summary:

The NBAA is seeking a strong Associate Editor to support the day-to-day editorial development and production of digital communications for NBAA. Reporting to the Senior Manager of Content and Social Media, the Associate Editor will contribute to NBAA’s No Plane No Gain program, including website, email, and social media content to ensure overall quality and on-time delivery.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Support the production of editorial content for NBAA and No Plane No Gain websites, email newsletters, and social media sites, from concept to completion. Participate in weekly editorial planning meetings and other relevant recurring meetings, such as NBAA Newsroom efforts. Adhere to editorial, production, and marketing calendar deadlines. Collaborate with other editors and designers to ensure timely publication of content. Arrange, edit, and proofread copy including writes, rewrites and fact-checks, as needed. Develop voice and tone of content to fulfill editorial strategy and follow editorial policies and standards. Utilize content management systems and email templates to publish and distribute content. Provide copywriting for content marketing in support of Communications Division initiatives. Review data analytics, survey results, and other sources of feedback to optimize content development. Support the production of email newsletters published prior to and during NBAA’s major events and assist in managing any event-related social media channels.

Skills & Abilities:

Excellent writing, editing, proofreading, and project management skills Effective oral communication skills Strong attention to detail Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to successfully manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously Ability to work well on a team and independently with minimal supervision Ability to travel 5% per year for domestic NBAA events

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in English, journalism, communications, marketing, or related area One to three years of editing experience in a publishing, communications, or marketing environment Knowledge of AP Stylebook Knowledge of website publishing and social media software standards and best practices Proficiency with G Suite (Google) and Microsoft Office applications Experience using social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter Experience in project management and working directly with different departments

Preferred Experience:

Experience working with website content management systems (CMS), e.g., WordPress Experience with email newsletter and/or email marketing best practices Association experience Aviation Knowledge

NBAA is not currently sponsoring work visas or transfers. Green Card or citizenship required. NBAA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.