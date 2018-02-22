summary:

Provide operational and desktop IT support, ensuring end-user satisfaction by maintaining defined service levels.

Essential responsibilities

Perform assigned Service Center tasks including:

Creation and maintenance of file access rights, user accounts, groups and group memberships

Perform assigned Support Technician tasks including:

Desktop builds

Workstation problem resolution

Telephone problem resolution walk-through

Printer problem resolution

Use remote utility programs

Problem tracking and resolution either directly or via escalation of more complex problems to the appropriate specialist

Maintain confidentiality regarding security administration in the area of system and user passwords, system and user login procedures, system and user files and data, and associated documentation

Perform other related activities as assigned

SCOPE

Primary coordination with I.S. Computer Operation’s management. Extensive interaction with I.S. team members and NRA’s IT user community. May work extended hours to meet project implementation dates. Travel is required for assigned remote events.

education and experience

Must possess CompTIA A+ certification. ITIL Foundation certification a plus. Work requires a high level of computer proficiency as acquired through an A.A. Degree in a computer curriculum, or equivalent work experience. Demonstrated analytical and technical ability in workstation problem resolution as acquired during three to five years progressive hands-on experience.

knowledge, skills, and abilities

Key competencies to include: oral and written communication skills, learning skills, customer service orientation, desktop software packages, problem analysis, problem-solving skills, adaptability, planning and organizing, attention to detail. Must be an effective team member; highly motivated, and able to work well in high pressure situations. Ability to lift and carry equipment up to 25 lbs.

*** All finalists are subject to a credit and criminal background investigation***

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.