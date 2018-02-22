Senior Support Technician
- Employer
- National Rifle Association
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Salary
- $60,000-$65,000/year, DOQ
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 29, 2018
- Ref
- SST
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Associations, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
summary:
Provide operational and desktop IT support, ensuring end-user satisfaction by maintaining defined service levels.
Essential responsibilities
- Perform assigned Service Center tasks including:
- Creation and maintenance of file access rights, user accounts, groups and group memberships
- Perform assigned Support Technician tasks including:
- Desktop builds
- Workstation problem resolution
- Telephone problem resolution walk-through
- Printer problem resolution
- Use remote utility programs
- Problem tracking and resolution either directly or via escalation of more complex problems to the appropriate specialist
- Maintain confidentiality regarding security administration in the area of system and user passwords, system and user login procedures, system and user files and data, and associated documentation
- Perform other related activities as assigned
SCOPE
Primary coordination with I.S. Computer Operation’s management. Extensive interaction with I.S. team members and NRA’s IT user community. May work extended hours to meet project implementation dates. Travel is required for assigned remote events.
education and experience
Must possess CompTIA A+ certification. ITIL Foundation certification a plus. Work requires a high level of computer proficiency as acquired through an A.A. Degree in a computer curriculum, or equivalent work experience. Demonstrated analytical and technical ability in workstation problem resolution as acquired during three to five years progressive hands-on experience.
knowledge, skills, and abilities
Key competencies to include: oral and written communication skills, learning skills, customer service orientation, desktop software packages, problem analysis, problem-solving skills, adaptability, planning and organizing, attention to detail. Must be an effective team member; highly motivated, and able to work well in high pressure situations. Ability to lift and carry equipment up to 25 lbs.
*** All finalists are subject to a credit and criminal background investigation***
To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.
