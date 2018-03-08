Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Cybersecurity Instructor

Key Role:

Develop and conduct training on computer search and seizure. Develop and conduct training on network intrusions, digital forensics, and basic and advanced forensics examinations. Conduct hands-on training. This position requires the ability to conduct travel of up to 2-3 weeks in length up to 4 times a year.

Basic Qualifications:

-3 years of experience with digital forensics or network intrusions

-Ability to present technical topics to students, including computer search and seizure, network intrusions, or digital forensics

-Secret clearance required

-AA or AS degree or completion of 60 credit hours towards a BA or BS degree

-Ability to obtain Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+) Credentials within 60 days of hire

-Ability to obtain a DoD 8570 Compliant IAT II Certification within 60 days of hire

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with state, federal, or DoD LE/CI Cyber investigations

-AA or AS degree in Digital Forensics, Network Intrusions, or related field preferred; 60 credit hours towards a BA or BS degree in Digital Forensics, Network Intrusions, or related field a plus

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Secret clearance is required.



Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.