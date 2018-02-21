Copy Editor

American Physiological Society (APS)
Bethesda, Maryland
Feb 21, 2018
Mar 28, 2018
Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer
Nonprofit
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

The American Physiological Society (APS), a non-profit scientific member society, is seeking a Copy Editor responsible for assessing and editing accepted manuscripts; checking various stages of proofs for publication in monthly journal; improving the accuracy, readability, and general completeness of all of the Society’s peer-reviewed scientific articles prior to publication.  Key responsibilities are as follows: 

  • Prepares manuscripts for publications
  • Copyedits manuscripts (all elements, including text, tables, equations, figure text) for grammar, punctuation, spelling, syntax, clarity, and metadata coding as well as conformity to APS style and format guidelines
  • Reviews various stages of proofs of articles, ensuring that author changes/corrections are appropriate and consistent with style and are accurately reflected in corrected proof
  • Ensures that all jobs entered into production contain all elements, to specification, that are required for copyediting
  • Processes and records correspondence regarding each article

Skills & Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in English/science or Journalism
  • 2+ years relevant experience
  • Knowledge of APS style
  • Knowledge of English grammar and punctuation
  • Knowledge of life sciences
  • Strong organizational and computer skills

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit: http://www.faseb.org/employment

Please send a cover letter and salary requirements with your resume.

For more information on APS, please visit: www.the-aps.org

EOE 

