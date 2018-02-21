The American Physiological Society (APS), a non-profit scientific member society, is seeking a Copy Editor responsible for assessing and editing accepted manuscripts; checking various stages of proofs for publication in monthly journal; improving the accuracy, readability, and general completeness of all of the Society’s peer-reviewed scientific articles prior to publication. Key responsibilities are as follows:

Prepares manuscripts for publications

Copyedits manuscripts (all elements, including text, tables, equations, figure text) for grammar, punctuation, spelling, syntax, clarity, and metadata coding as well as conformity to APS style and format guidelines

Reviews various stages of proofs of articles, ensuring that author changes/corrections are appropriate and consistent with style and are accurately reflected in corrected proof

Ensures that all jobs entered into production contain all elements, to specification, that are required for copyediting

Processes and records correspondence regarding each article

Skills & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in English/science or Journalism

2+ years relevant experience

Knowledge of APS style

Knowledge of English grammar and punctuation

Knowledge of life sciences

Strong organizational and computer skills

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit: http://www.faseb.org/employment

Please send a cover letter and salary requirements with your resume.

For more information on APS, please visit: www.the-aps.org

EOE