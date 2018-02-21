Copy Editor
- Employer
- American Physiological Society (APS)
- Location
- Bethesda, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 21, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 28, 2018
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The American Physiological Society (APS), a non-profit scientific member society, is seeking a Copy Editor responsible for assessing and editing accepted manuscripts; checking various stages of proofs for publication in monthly journal; improving the accuracy, readability, and general completeness of all of the Society’s peer-reviewed scientific articles prior to publication. Key responsibilities are as follows:
- Prepares manuscripts for publications
- Copyedits manuscripts (all elements, including text, tables, equations, figure text) for grammar, punctuation, spelling, syntax, clarity, and metadata coding as well as conformity to APS style and format guidelines
- Reviews various stages of proofs of articles, ensuring that author changes/corrections are appropriate and consistent with style and are accurately reflected in corrected proof
- Ensures that all jobs entered into production contain all elements, to specification, that are required for copyediting
- Processes and records correspondence regarding each article
Skills & Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in English/science or Journalism
- 2+ years relevant experience
- Knowledge of APS style
- Knowledge of English grammar and punctuation
- Knowledge of life sciences
- Strong organizational and computer skills
How to Apply:
For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit: http://www.faseb.org/employment
Please send a cover letter and salary requirements with your resume.
For more information on APS, please visit: www.the-aps.org
EOE