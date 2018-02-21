Research Corporation seeks a full-time radiologic technologist for an ongoing national health/nutrition study. Individual will be part of a large medical team. Must have a at least an Associate’s Degree in radiologic sciences, be certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology (ARRT) and be licensed by their home state if the state requires licensure, and have at least one year of experience as a radiologic technician in a health care setting with direct hands-on patient care. Must have the ability to read, write, and communicate effectively in English. Pay rates are based on base pay and experience. FULL-TIME CONTINUOUS TRAVEL FOR APPROXIMATELY 48 WEEKS PER YEAR IS REQUIRED with a 1-year minimum commitment (only go home twice a year at specified times). Position requires 40 work hours per week during daytime, evening, and weekend hours. To learn more about this position and apply, go to www.westat.com/fieldjobs and enter Job ID 12924BR.

