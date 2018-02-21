PROJECT MANAGER, BRAINFUTURES
- Lutherville, Maryland
- Salary based on experience. Generous benefits package.
- Feb 21, 2018
- Mar 28, 2018
- Program Manager, Project Manager and PMP
- Science, Social Services and Mental Health
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Full Time
BrainFutures is a national nonprofit organization launched in 2016 whose mission is to improve human outcomes by rapidly advancing access to proven and promising innovation in brain fitness and treatment. The organization holds national conferences, educates the public and builds partnership to advance neuroplasticity-based technologies for brain treatment and health. The organization is seeking a strategic, outgoing and entrepreneurial leader who will be responsible for development, implementation and management of new programmatic initiatives.
REQUIREMENTS
- Demonstrated skills in program development, implementation and management
- Strong strategic, analytical and problem solving skills
- Excellent oral communication and public speaking skills
- Strong interpersonal and team building skills, and enthusiasm for collaborative projects
- Excellent writing skills with demonstrated ability to translate complex issues to lay audiences
- Leadership qualities and the ability to work with and motivate diverse groups of individuals
- Comfortable managing multiple projects in a fast-paced work environment
- Facility with both big picture and detail oriented thinking
- Commitment to the BrainFutures mission
- Bachelor’s degree, with neuroscience background preferred
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Plan and execute BrainFutures events and projects
- Lead the development of policy briefs and other written materials as needed
- Participate in the development and execution of BrainFutures communications and development plan, including preparation of content for various platforms
- Create conference presentations and publicly represent the organization
- Build partnerships with key stakeholders
- Develop and implement plans to increase organizational visibility
- Other duties as assigned
GENERAL CONDITIONS
This is a full time position with telecommuting opportunity. Travel, evening and weekend work will be required as job duties demand. Reliable transportation is required.
POSITION CLASSIFICATION
Full-time, exempt. Reports to CEO.
How to Apply: Send cover letter with salary requirements and resume to kbutcher@brainfutures.org or mail to Attention: Kris Butcher at BrainFutures, 1301 York Road, Suite 505, Lutherville, MD 21093. No phone calls please. All qualified applicants will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, pregnancy, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, physical or mental disability, or covered veteran status.
