BrainFutures is a national nonprofit organization launched in 2016 whose mission is to improve human outcomes by rapidly advancing access to proven and promising innovation in brain fitness and treatment. The organization holds national conferences, educates the public and builds partnership to advance neuroplasticity-based technologies for brain treatment and health. The organization is seeking a strategic, outgoing and entrepreneurial leader who will be responsible for development, implementation and management of new programmatic initiatives.

REQUIREMENTS

Demonstrated skills in program development, implementation and management

Strong strategic, analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent oral communication and public speaking skills

Strong interpersonal and team building skills, and enthusiasm for collaborative projects

Excellent writing skills with demonstrated ability to translate complex issues to lay audiences

Leadership qualities and the ability to work with and motivate diverse groups of individuals

Comfortable managing multiple projects in a fast-paced work environment

Facility with both big picture and detail oriented thinking

Commitment to the BrainFutures mission

Bachelor’s degree, with neuroscience background preferred

RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan and execute BrainFutures events and projects

Lead the development of policy briefs and other written materials as needed

Participate in the development and execution of BrainFutures communications and development plan, including preparation of content for various platforms

Create conference presentations and publicly represent the organization

Build partnerships with key stakeholders

Develop and implement plans to increase organizational visibility

Other duties as assigned

GENERAL CONDITIONS

This is a full time position with telecommuting opportunity. Travel, evening and weekend work will be required as job duties demand. Reliable transportation is required.

POSITION CLASSIFICATION

Full-time, exempt. Reports to CEO.

How to Apply: Send cover letter with salary requirements and resume to kbutcher@brainfutures.org or mail to Attention: Kris Butcher at BrainFutures, 1301 York Road, Suite 505, Lutherville, MD 21093. No phone calls please. All qualified applicants will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, pregnancy, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, physical or mental disability, or covered veteran status.