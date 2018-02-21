Under the supervision and leadership of the Director, School and Community Programs, provide operational leadership and collaborative oversight of the 18-member team that designs, facilitates, delivers, and evaluates local and national arts education programs in collaboration with schools and community based organizations. Programs include DC School and Community Initiatives, Changing Education through the Arts, Any Given Child, Partners in Education, and Turnaround Arts. Directs Partners in Education Program. Serves as proxy for Director, School and Community Programs, upon request to serve as liaison for arts education policy nationally and present at local and national conference.

Duties and Responsibilities:

50% Serves as operational co-leader of the School and Community Programs cluster which includes DC School and Community Initiatives, Partners in Education, Any Given Child, Changing Education Through the Arts, and Turnaround Arts. Responsibilities include operational oversight of School and Community Programs operations, strategic planning monitoring, secondary staff supervision and hiring, and budget co-development and monitoring. Negotiates presenter, consultant and vendor contracts.

20% Plan, directs and supervises the Partners in Education. Oversees advisory committees for Partners in Education.

10% Supervises National Partnerships Program Coordinator, volunteers and interns, including performance reviews. Oversees facilitators and presenters for National Partnerships programs and touring resources.

5% Serves as a Facilitator for Any Given Child initiative.

5% Serves as a liaison and occasional presenter for other national organization partners, representing the Kennedy Center. Serves as advisor to the Director, School and Community Programs and Senior Vice President of Education on national arts in education issues and collaborations.

5% Oversees the development and dissemination of select resources for National Partnerships member organizations. Directs award programs for members of National Partnerships (travel and workshop reimbursement) and the National School Boards Award.

5% Contributes to new project development, such as the REACH Kennedy Center expansion.

Education/Experience

Should possess a graduate degree in the arts or education and must have a minimum of 7-10 years of experience in the field of arts education and arts administration.

Must have a working knowledge of the performing arts and experience managing arts education programs, as well as experience in budget management and finance.

Should have proficient writing and editing skills, as well as excellent communication skills. Must be strong public speaker.

Must have strong customer service skills and a demonstrated strength in problem-solving.

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required

Must be able to facilitate or lead meetings of colleagues and other professionals.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion.