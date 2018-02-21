Fluor is one of the world's largest publicly-traded engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction (EPFC) and maintenance companies, offering integrated solutions for Clients’ complex and challenging capital projects. With offices in 100 countries and 24/7 engineering capabilities, Fluor can meet Clients' project needs anywhere. Engineering disciplines include: civil, electrical, mechanical, piping and structural engineering; as well as advanced specialties such as simulation, enterprise integration, integrated automation processes and interactive 3D and 4D modeling.

We are seeking a personal assistant for our project manager coming in from Poland. In this role, you’ll help keep our busy executive on track and help him manage his personal & household affairs, including personal shopping. This candidate will provide first-class executive and personal assistance to the project manager in his family office which is focused on business, research, investments, philanthropic and progressive political endeavors working in a fast paced and dynamic

This role is perfect for someone seeking a limited schedule or an overly organized college student seeking a part-time schedule. The position is opened for part-time or full time.

In this role, you may be asked to:

Make travel arrangements and reservations

Perform light calendar scheduling

Plan events

Run personal errands like shopping or fetching items

Buy gifts

Coordinate travel, setting up transportation and hotel arrangements for individuals or family traveling with the project manager. Includes handling international travel and activities.

Specific Qualifications:

HSD Minimum

Ability to work 15 to 30 hours a week, generally 9-3:30 but flexible

Must have valid driver’s license or State ID

Ability to communicate efficiently with executives, business associates, family, household staff and friends

Highly effective verbal and communication skills required

Exhibit high level of confidentiality, and discretion

Minimum of 1-3 years of experience supporting a C-Level Executive Officer

Proven ability to keep all matters highly confidential.

Knowledge of advanced level Word

Ability to type at least 45 wpm and transcribe dictation.