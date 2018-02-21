Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)

Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations

Position Summary:

The Council of Graduate Schools (CGS), a national higher education organization dedicated to the advancement of graduate education and research, is seeking an Associate Director of Corporate Relations to bring energy and an entrepreneurial spirit to the CGS Advancement area. The CGS Advancement area is responsible for cultivating mutually-beneficial relationships with companies and nonprofit organizations with an interest in graduate education, while raising the profile of the organization and diversifying its revenue streams.

This newly-created position requires at least five years of experience with fundraising, preferably with the corporate sector. The person who fills this position will work closely with the Director of Best Practices and Advancement and the Senior Director, Meetings to develop and implement strategies to increase external funding for CGS through corporate sponsorships and memberships, as well as private and federal grants.

Responsibilities:

Assist in the development of strategic priorities for CGS relationships with corporations and large nonprofit organizations consistent with the CGS mission and overall strategic plan

Demonstrate outstanding ability to identify potential corporate, private foundation, and federal funders and align opportunities with organizational priorities

Manage all aspects of prospect cultivation, ensuring CGS builds positive and mutually-beneficial relationships with external stakeholders

Manage all aspects of the CGS corporate membership program

Maintain detailed records on the status of outreach efforts, track funds generated, and record other metrics of success

Manage the corporate sponsorship program for the Annual Meeting, including developing a marketing strategy and materials promoting sponsorship opportunities

Serve as a contact for exhibitors, helping to recruit new exhibitors and ensuring they have a positive experience at the CGS Annual Meeting

Serve as a staff liaison of the Advancement Advisory Committee

Assist in grant writing as required

Support CGS’s programmatic activities as requested

Occasional domestic travel as necessary

Desired Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required, master’s degree preferred

Five years of development experience, preferably with the corporate sector and foundations; experience with federal grants a plus

Collegial attitude and a willingness to collaborate across functions, flexibility to perform both high-level strategic thinking and daily management tasks

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to tailor messaging about CGS’s mission to a wide range of audiences

Demonstrated success in fundraising and grant writing

Authentic interest in and familiarity with higher education (familiarity and experience with graduate education and/or membership organizations a plus)

Demonstrated ability to develop and complete projects independently, respond in a timely manner, and meet deadlines

Demonstrated experience in project coordination and management

Highly organized and detail-oriented

Entrepreneurial mindset

Proficiency with social media, MS Office, and association management systems

Starting salary range for this opening is $60 to $90k on an annual basis, DOQ. An excellent fringe benefits package complements the competitive compensation. Relocation benefits are also offered. All qualified individuals are encouraged to apply. The Council of Graduate Schools, (CGS) is an equal opportunity employer. This position will remain open on a continuous basis until filled. Specific questions regarding this employment opportunity should be addressed to Dr. Maureen T. McCarthy at mmccarthy@cgs.nche.edu.

The initial application package for this opening should consist of a cover letter and current resume. To apply for this position, please submit the above listed required information to CGSAssocDirector@cgs.nche.edu.