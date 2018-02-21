The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) seeks a Development and Alumni Coordinator to join its dynamic advancement team. UMBC is widely recognized as one of the most innovative universities in the country and as a leader in undergraduate teaching, placing #7 in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report ranking of “Most Innovative” universities.

Reporting to the Director Alumni Relations, the Development and Alumni Coordinator will create a series of advancement events to help fundraisers expedite discovery of prospective donors. The coordinator will plan/organize up to 12 events in the first year—including both broad-based alumni events, as well as events focusing on specific constituencies and/or affinity groups. The successful candidate will work closely with the Director of Major Gifts and other frontline fundraisers, providing administrative support for the successful execution and follow-up for each event.

The Coordinator will track, organize, and maintain data related to event outcomes and/or metrics, including but not limited to attendance records; number of major prospects identified/assigned; annual giving rates among event attendees; major gift commitments secured from previous attendees. The coordinator will also assist development officers in expanding the pipeline of major gift prospects, facilitating assignments of newly discovered suspects/prospects, and managing occasional

stewardship/cultivation projects (e.g. structuring on-campus visits for major donors/prospects).

Qualifications:

Requires a Bachelor’s degree and at least two (three preferred) years of event planning and/or administrative experience, preferably in a development setting.

Successful candidates must have high attention to detail, a proactive work ethic, and the ability to work independently on multiple projects while communicating progress to colleagues / stakeholders.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and time management skills are required.

Candidates must possess the ability to take initiative in an entrepreneurial environment.

Experience working with Microsoft Office Suite is required.

Note: Position is full-time and may involve occasional travel, evening, and/or weekend work.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience working with customer/donor relations databases is strongly preferred.

Customer service and/or relationship-management experience a plus.

Experience with the Google suite is a plus.

Salary & Benefits:

Starting salary range is in the mid-forties, commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Position is full-time contractual with some benefits. The position is contractual and may be renewed annually up to three years with the possibility of becoming a regular position.

Application:

For best consideration, submit application materials by March 16, 2018 (application materials will be accepted until the position is filled). To apply visit link to company website.

UMBC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Applications from women, minority group members, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply