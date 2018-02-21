Receptionist

The American Public Health Association (APHA) is seeking a professional individual with outstanding customer service skills and enjoys the challenge of a front desk position. The Receptionist is responsible for operating the Avaya IP Office system. Receive and greet visitors, retrieves messages/faxes from voice mail, receive and assist couriers with pick-ups/deliveries and responsible for scheduling and set-up conference rooms. High school graduate with proven work experience as a Receptionist. Three years of receptionist experience on multi-line telephone system; additional certification in Office Management is a plus. Technology savvy with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and other windows related software applications. Professional attitude and appearance. Must have excellent customer service, communications (oral and written), interpersonal and organizational skills. Attention to details and time management skills along with the ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise. Ability to work well independently and in team settings.

Salary low 40’s commensurate with experience.

Hours: 40 hours a wk, Full-time, Monday thru Friday. Number of openings: 1

Applicants who meet the requirements and are interested in being considered for this position should upload the following information:

Cover letter;

Resume;

Salary requirement;

Three – five professional references (name, title, company name and phone number and email).

Applicants who meet the requirements and are interested in being considered for this position should apply at:

https://careers-apha.icims.com.

Deadline to apply for this position is February 25, 2018 @5 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

EEO/AA/VETS/DISABILITY. APHA is strongly and actively committed to diversity in its workplace.