Senior Payroll Specialist
- Employer
- AMIDEAST, INC
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 21, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 28, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
POSITION DESCRIPTION
Job Title: Senior Payroll Specialist
Department: Finance/Accounting
Classification: Exempt
Immediate Supervisor: Controller
Summary Job Description: The Payroll Manager will process payroll, reconcile all payroll general ledger accounts, and manage and prepare annual W-2s.
Responsibilities:
• Process HQ Biweekly Payroll
• Process FO FICA payment
• Set up of employees new hire in Cost point and ADP
• Prepare payroll journal entries
• Provide support for the annual audit
• Prepare annual submission for 401k non-discrimination testing
• Reconcile monthly all payroll general ledger accounts and payroll bank account
• Prepare and submit quarterly and annual payroll and tax-related external reports
• Manage and prepare annual W-2’s
• Assist in payroll systems upgrade initiative
• Automate and streamline processes to enhance accuracy of data while minimizing manual efforts
• Develop process documentation for all payroll processes
• Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s degree and a minimum 3 years related experience preferred, or equivalent
• Experience using Deltek Costpoint, Deltek Time & Expense, Ceridian, ADP or other automated payroll software
• A solid understanding of payroll practices and general accounting principles
• Demonstrated proficiency in MS Excel
• Demonstrated ability to be proactive and resourceful in a team environment
• Excellent problem-solving abilities
Key Competencies
• Communication skills - verbal and written
• Attention to detail
• Planning and organizing
• Information collection, analysis, and management
• Problem-solving
• Confidentiality
• Customer service orientation
• Teamwork
AMIDEAST is Equal Opportunity Employer /Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation