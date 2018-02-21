Senior Payroll Specialist

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Senior Payroll Specialist
Department: Finance/Accounting
Classification: Exempt
Immediate Supervisor: Controller

Summary Job Description:  The Payroll Manager will process payroll, reconcile all payroll general ledger accounts, and manage and prepare annual W-2s.

Responsibilities:

• Process HQ Biweekly Payroll
• Process FO FICA payment
• Set up of employees new hire in Cost point and ADP
• Prepare payroll journal entries
• Provide support for the annual audit 
• Prepare annual submission for 401k non-discrimination testing 
• Reconcile monthly all payroll general ledger accounts and payroll bank account
• Prepare and submit quarterly and annual payroll and tax-related external reports
• Manage and prepare annual W-2’s
• Assist in payroll systems upgrade initiative
• Automate and streamline processes to enhance accuracy of data while minimizing manual efforts
• Develop process documentation for all payroll processes
• Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree and a minimum 3 years related experience preferred, or equivalent   
• Experience using Deltek Costpoint, Deltek Time & Expense, Ceridian, ADP or other automated payroll software
• A solid understanding of payroll practices and general accounting principles
• Demonstrated proficiency in MS Excel
• Demonstrated ability to be proactive and resourceful in a team environment
• Excellent problem-solving abilities 

Key Competencies
• Communication skills - verbal and written
• Attention to detail
• Planning and organizing
• Information collection, analysis, and management
• Problem-solving
• Confidentiality
• Customer service orientation
• Teamwork

AMIDEAST is Equal Opportunity Employer /Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation

