POSITION DESCRIPTION



Job Title: Senior Payroll Specialist

Department: Finance/Accounting

Classification: Exempt

Immediate Supervisor: Controller



Summary Job Description: The Payroll Manager will process payroll, reconcile all payroll general ledger accounts, and manage and prepare annual W-2s.



Responsibilities:

• Process HQ Biweekly Payroll

• Process FO FICA payment

• Set up of employees new hire in Cost point and ADP

• Prepare payroll journal entries

• Provide support for the annual audit

• Prepare annual submission for 401k non-discrimination testing

• Reconcile monthly all payroll general ledger accounts and payroll bank account

• Prepare and submit quarterly and annual payroll and tax-related external reports

• Manage and prepare annual W-2’s

• Assist in payroll systems upgrade initiative

• Automate and streamline processes to enhance accuracy of data while minimizing manual efforts

• Develop process documentation for all payroll processes

• Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree and a minimum 3 years related experience preferred, or equivalent

• Experience using Deltek Costpoint, Deltek Time & Expense, Ceridian, ADP or other automated payroll software

• A solid understanding of payroll practices and general accounting principles

• Demonstrated proficiency in MS Excel

• Demonstrated ability to be proactive and resourceful in a team environment

• Excellent problem-solving abilities

Key Competencies

• Communication skills - verbal and written

• Attention to detail

• Planning and organizing

• Information collection, analysis, and management

• Problem-solving

• Confidentiality

• Customer service orientation

• Teamwork



AMIDEAST is Equal Opportunity Employer /Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation