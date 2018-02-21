Editorial Projects In Education, Inc. (EPE), the publisher of Education Week, is currently seeking a UX Designer/Developer.

Position Summary

EPE is looking for a versatile and creative UX Designer/Developer who has an eye for great design to help create rich, engaging user experiences for edweek.org and our related products (i.e. microsites, HTML5 ads, campaign specific landing pages and HTML emails, etc.). We are looking for a UX Designer/Developer who is well-versed in user experience approaches and best practices and comes with fresh ideas for presenting journalism to a diverse audience who uses a range of devices and platforms. The person that is hired for this position will bridge the gap between design and technology and will be a key player in the coming overhaul of edweek.org and its associated online publications.

Responsibilities

S/he will work with Editorial, Audience Development, Marketing, Advertising, and Production teams to improve and create solutions. S/he will help set the vision for the user-centered experience, serving as a client advocate to ensure the highest level of usefulness, desirability, and user satisfaction. The UX Designer/Developer will design and execute usability research and best practices, utilizing their broad knowledge of user experience and methodological expertise. As the project evolves, the UX Designer/Developer will design, code the markup, conduct user testing, and perform other user-facing activities to validate the design, and interaction. This person in this role will be user-focused, analytical, and have strong verbal and written communication skills. The UX Designer/Developer will report to the Director of Digital Operations and will be working in close coordination with the DevOps Engineers on the implementation of designs and markup. S/he will work in collaborate with our Creative as well as Web Production staff to ensure cohesion across different publications and platforms. S/he will also work closely with content owners, marketers, advertises, audience developers, and project leads/managers. The UX Designer/Developer will contribute to the design, development and maintenance of a multi-site redesigned properties, along with WordPress and other CMS-based web sites/applications. The UX Designer/Developer will help shape our UX and development and support processes, and the ongoing evolution of our web platform environments.

Other Duties

• Maintain and enhance new and existing UI and UX across all EPE sites.

• Facilitate client’s product visions by researching, conceiving, wireframing, sketching, prototyping, and mocking up user experiences for digital products.

• Translate concepts into wireframes and mockups that lead to intuitive user experiences.

• Lead and perform user, A/B and Multiple Variant testing

• Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams that include representatives from Editorial, particularly Creative and Web Production, and contribute to best-in-class user-experience implementations/practices.

• Develop mobile and cross-browser compatible responsive front-end interfaces using Ionic, AngularJS, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML5, CSS3, and Bootstrap.

• Create and/or contribute to design, technical and functional documentation such as detailed architectural and design documents (preferably in Atlassian Suite.)

• Participate in project/sprint planning, meetings, peer reviews, and evaluate project activities for compliance with design/development guidelines and standards.

Requirements

• A passion for polishing pixels

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent technical training or studies in a field related to UX, UI and web development

• Three or more years of UX design experience. Preference will be given to candidates who have experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments, preferably in a news/media/information organization

• Ability to define, architect and implement UI/UX solutions based on stakeholders’ requirements and designs

• Extensive experience in using UX best practices to design and develop solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design

• A solid grasp of user-centered design and testing methodologies, subsystems, and usability and accessibility concerns.

• Experience working on compliance with section 508 accessibility controls

• Experience in front-end security for role-based application security

• Experience with industry-standard digital tools, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, Axure, Web UI toolkits and/or other interaction prototyping tools

• Experience with HTML5, Boilerplate, CSS3, SCSS, Less.js, Bootstrap, JavaScript, jQuery, AngularJS, Node.js, AJAX, REST, JSON, and XML

• Must own duties that evolve from wireframes to HTML/CSS prototypes to finished digital products

• Ability to work independently and conduct self-directed research

• Ability to work collaboratively across different departments

• Must have strong customer relationship skills

• Familiarity with agile methodology and Scrum

• Awareness of trends and best practices in designing for a subscription-based news website

• Familiarity with web-services, using/implementing WebAPI or similar SOA frameworks

• Familiarity consuming REST Web Services / APIs (REST/SOAP/JSON/XML)

• Familiarity with code versioning systems (SVN, GIT)

• Familiarity with Task Runners (Webpack, Grunt, Gulp) is a plus.

• Familiarity with Package Managers (NPM, Bower) is a plus.

• Experience with multimedia journalism and data visualization is a plus.

Education Week (www.edweek.org), America’s most trusted source of K-12 education news, analysis, and opinion, is a digital-first news operation with a 37-year track record in print and online journalism that is dedicated to raising the level of awareness and understanding among professionals and the public of important issues in American education.

Education Week’s parent company, Editorial Projects in Education (EPE), is a non-profit media organization that serves the nation’s leading K-12 policymakers, educators, researchers, marketers and other influencers with informed, independent and highly-respected journalism and research, with the goal of improving U.S. K-12 education.

EPE is a vibrant workplace that is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Bethesda, MD. We are within short walking distance of numerous restaurants and shops, the Metro, and are adjacent to The Capital Crescent Trail. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including health and dental insurance, a 401(k), and an on-site gym. We value innovation, leadership, and forward-thinking, and provide a friendly, intellectual, challenging work environment where employees can thrive and grow professionally.

To apply, please send your cover letter, résumé, samples of your work, and salary expectations to David Tashjian at Dos@epe.org by including “UX Designer/Developer” in the subject line.

Editorial Projects in Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer.