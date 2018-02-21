CPF Underground Utilities is seeking a construction equipment maintenance mechanic to add to our team. Applicant must have their own tools. Wage starts at $25.00/hr, but is negotiable. Must be a team player, and specific experience maintaining construction equipment is required. The type of equipment is varied, but includes excavators, mobile cranes, backhoes, dump trucks, welders, bobcats, loaders, and others. You can fill out an application on our website at http://www.cpfuinc.com, or come to our office at 180 Jibsail Drive, Prince Frederick, MD and fill out an application in person.