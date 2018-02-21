Construction Equipment Maintenance Mechanic

Employer
CPF LLC
Location
Prince Frederick, MD
Salary
$25.00/hour starting, negotiable
Posted
Feb 21, 2018
Closes
Mar 28, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance, Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Utilities
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

CPF Underground Utilities is seeking a construction equipment maintenance mechanic to add to our team. Applicant must have their own tools. Wage starts at $25.00/hr, but is negotiable. Must be a team player, and specific experience maintaining construction equipment is required. The type of equipment is varied, but includes excavators, mobile cranes, backhoes, dump trucks, welders, bobcats, loaders, and others. You can fill out an application on our website at http://www.cpfuinc.com, or come to our office at 180 Jibsail Drive, Prince Frederick, MD and fill out an application in person.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share

Apply for Construction Equipment Maintenance Mechanic

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this